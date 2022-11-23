Sheriff’s Department seeks help locating missing San Marcos teen

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk teenager from San Marcos.

Sofia Nicole Corbisiero, 13, left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20. She was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Corbisiero is believed to be a voluntary runaway. She is familiar with public transportation, including the Coaster and Sprinter, and is known to frequent downtown Oceanside and Carlsbad Village.

Corbisiero is white and has blonde hair and green eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Corbisiero or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department 858-565-5200.

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.