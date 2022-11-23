Legal Notices, November 18, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (City Hall is closed November 24th and 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Connelly Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004026-2020; FILING DATE: September 1, 2020; APPLICANT: Logan Anderson on behalf of Brian Connelly; LOCATION: 1605 Burgundy Road (APN 254-173-32); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new single-family residence with a detached garage on a vacant lot; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay, Special Study Overlay and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303(a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline which exempts the construction of one new single-family residence. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28th, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/18/2022 CN 27129

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (City Hall is closed November 24th and 25th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Passiflora Avenue Boundary Adjustment; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004887-2021; BADJ-004888-2021; CDPNF-004889-2021; FILING DATE: September 30, 2021; APPLICANT: Shane Bowen; LOCATION: 707 Passiflora Avenue and 955 Sidonia Street (APNs: 256-233-19-00 256-233-12-00). PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Boundary Adjustment (BADJ) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to adjust shared lot lines between two existing legal parcels.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15305(a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15305(a) exempts minor alterations in land such as minor lot line adjustments. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 11/18/2022 CN 27128

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC WORKSHOP IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The Public Review Draft of the General Plan Safety Element Update is available for public review and comment through January 18, 2023. A public workshop will be held on: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Encinitas City Hall, Poinsettia Room 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005198-2022 GPA/LCPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Safety Element of the City of Encinitas General Plan is required by State law to identify community safety risks and establish goals, policies, and programs to safeguard residents and businesses from those risks. Safety risks posing the greatest local threat include fire hazards, geologic risks, flooding, and climate change. Other topics addressed in the Safety Element include emergency preparedness, hazardous materials and waste, evacuation constraints, shoreline protection and how the City of Encinitas should respond to sea level rise. The Safety Element is being updated in compliance with Government Code Section 65302(g)(3). The Safety Element would also amend specific portions of the City’s Local Coastal Program (“LCP”) as a part of the update. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to State California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Section 15162, a subsequent EIR or a Negative Declaration is not required for the update to the City’s Safety Element in that substantial changes are not proposed to the draft document, the circumstances to which the 1995 Safety Element was adopted have not changed, and no new information of substantial importance has arisen since the prior environmental documents have been certified. Furthermore, it has been determined that the proposed Safety Element is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(2) and 15061(b)(3) in that the proposed amendments which are primarily limited to policy modifications and updates in compliance with Government Code Section 65302(g)1 through 9 are not anticipated to result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, nor will the proposed changes have the potential for causing significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2711 or [email protected]. The Public Review Draft is available on the City’s website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Departments/Development-Services/Planning-Division/Policy-Planning/Safety-Element-Update NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This Safety Element update includes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (November 18, 2022 through January 18, 2023) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. Please submit written comments to Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner, Development Service Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or by email at [email protected]. The public comment period will close at 5 p.m. on January 18, 2023. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 2 de diciembre si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner por correo electrónico [email protected]. The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public hearings to be scheduled before the Planning Commission and City Council prior to the adoption of the Safety Element. All future public hearings will be duly noticed and held at the City of Encinitas Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. 11/18/2022 CN 27127

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-17 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2022-17 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas Adding a New Chapter 30.18 (Two Unit Development and Urban Lot Split Regulations) to Title 30 of The Encinitas Municipal Code and Amending Section 6.05 of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, thereby amending the Implementation Plan of the Local Coastal Program, Pertaining to Senate Bill 9 Implementation Regulations.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-17 provides clarification and implementation standards pertaining to development regulations for urban lot splits and two-unit residential development in single-family zones as allowed under SB9 which includes and is not limited to the following: fire access safety requirements, number of units allowed, affordable housing requirements, objective development and design standards (setbacks, height, lot coverage, landscaping, privacy, private open space), and permits required. Ordinance No. 2022-17 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on October 26, 2022, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/18/2022 CN 27122

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-16 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-16 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas amending Chapters 30.04 (Definitions) and 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix), and adding a new Chapter 30.50 (Short-term Rental) to Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, amending Section 6.05 of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan and Section 3.2.5.A Zoning Use Table of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan and amending the Local Coastal Program pertaining to short-term rental uses.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-16 includes amendments to the Encinitas Municipal Code and Specific Plans to enact the City Council’s policy direction from April 20, 2022, and Planning Commission’s recommendations from October 6, 2022 as amended by City Council which include the following: 1. Establish a citywide two and one-half percent (2.5%) cap for the maximum number of non-hosted short-term rental units based on total residential units; 2. Establish a maximum four percent (4%) cap for the non-hosted units within the Cardiff-by-the-Sea, Leucadia, and Old Encinitas communities west of Interstate 5 (“I-5”) based on total residential units, excluding Seabluffe residential units; 3. Require a 200-foot radius distance between the non-hosted units citywide and include a grandfather clause for existing non-hosted short-term rentals that do not meet the distance requirement to be eligible to renew their permit; and 4. Seabluffe be excluded from the community cap west of I-5 as well as the 200-foot distance requirement. Ordinance No. 2022-16 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze (due to a recusal). The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 14, 2022, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/18/2022 CN 27121

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2022-15 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2022-15 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas adopting amendments to Title 9 (Chapter 9.38) and to rename the Chapter to “Regulating Short-term Rental Permits” of the Encinitas Municipal Code pertaining to Short-term Rentals.” Proposed Ordinance No. 2022-15 includes proposed amendments to Chapter 9.38 of the EMC for regulating short-term rentals, which includes minor code clean-up in conjunction with the code clean-up occurring within proposed Ordinance No. 2022-16. The proposed code amendments include the following: • Remove the reference of “duplex” where it occurs and replace it with “two-family dwelling” to be consistent with the references and definition in Title 30. • Incorporate the three-year permit renewal cycle and specify that a permit may be revoked if the permit is inactive for a 12-month period, which will be monitored through the collection of Transient Occupancy Tax (“TOT”). • Remove a reference to “residential zones” as the City does not regulate short-term rentals based on the zone they are located in, but rather the developed use (single-family or two family dwelling) of the property. • Add reference to the new Municipal Code Chapter 30.50. • Amend the exterior display requirements of the short-term rental permit to require that the permit notice be posted at all times and be visible from the public right-of-way. This amendment is proposed as City Code Enforcement staff have found it very difficult to enforce this code section which currently specifies that the permit be posted during the period of short-term rental operation. • Amend the mandatory language for a hosting platform to collect TOT and make it optional as Staff had heard from hosting platforms that they are not equipped to collect and remit TOT payments to the City. • Rename Chapter 9.38 from “Regulating Short-term Rentals” to “Regulating Short-term Rental Permits.” Ordinance No. 2022-15 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on November 9, 2022, by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None; ABSENT: Hinze (due to a recusal). The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the December 14, 2022, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 11/18/2022 CN 27120

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-438 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 2, CHAPTER 2.42 HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION AND TITLE 22 HISTORIC PRESERVATION The ordinance contains a comprehensive update to the city’s Historic Preservation Ordinance, including adopting a local Mills Act program. The ordinance revises the criteria for designating historic resources, historic landmarks and historic districts to be consistent with state law. The ordinance specifies that only the property owner can initiate the process for designating a property as a historic resource. If the Historic Preservation Commission recommends, and the City Council determines that a property qualifies for the local register, then the property is designated as a historic resource. Removing the property from the local register follows the same process. The ordinance eliminates references to the 1991 Cultural Resource Survey because the survey was deleted by the City Council in 1993. Under the ordinance, work on a historic resource will require a permit and property owners cannot remove their property from the list of historic resources upon request. If the application for work is on a historic resource subject to a historical property contract – that is, a Mills Act contract — then the City Planner would review the scope of work to make sure it is consistent with the terms of the contract, the Secretary of Interior’s Standards and any applicable local guidelines or standards adopted, and issue a permit administratively. If the application is for a property not subject to a historical property contract or cannot be issued administratively, then the Historic Preservation Commission must hold a public hearing to consider the request. Proposed Mills Act program: Important features of the Mills Act program, established by the state legislation and incorporated into the ordinance include: • The Mills Act program is a voluntary program. • The contract is between the city and the owner of a designated historic resource. • The initial contract is for 10 years. At the end of each year, the term is automatically extended one year, unless the owner or the city gives notice not to renew. • The agreement provides for periodic inspections to determine compliance with the contract. • The penalty for breach of contract is 12.5% of the current property value, payable to the San Diego County assessor. • The basic requirement is that the owner preserve, rehabilitate and maintain the historical and architectural character of the property. • The contract runs with the property, so its benefits and obligations automatically transfer to each new owner and the property is not reassessed to full market value upon sale. • The amount of tax reduction depends on a number of variables. The largest tax reductions usually occur for properties purchased or reassessed in recent years and at high market values. For properties with existing low assessments, taxes cannot increase due to a Mills Act contract, but it is possible that they would not decrease. The ordinance also makes changes to Chapter 2.42 to clarify the purpose and authorization of the Historic Preservation Commission to assist the commission, the city staff who work with the commission and the public better understand all matters with which the commission is concerned. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 8th day of November, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Nov. 18, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 11/18/2022 CN 27119

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-437 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING AND REPLACING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTERS 18.04 (BUILDING CODE), 18.06 (UNIFORM HOUSING CODE), 18.08 (MECHANICAL CODE, TO BE RETITLED HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE), 18.12 (ELECTRICAL CODE), 18.16 (PLUMBING CODE), 18.18 (SOLAR ENERGY CODE), 18.19 (DANGEROUS BUILDING CODE), 18.20 (RESIDENTIAL CODE), 18.21 (GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE), AND 18.30 (ENERGY CONSERVATION REGULATIONS), AND ADDING CHAPTERS 18.03 (GENERAL PROVISIONS), 18.09 (EXISTING BUILDING CODE), AND 18.10 (MECHANICAL CODE), BASED ON THE 2022 CALIFORNIA BUILDING STANDARDS CODE AS AMENDED The ordinance proposes to adopt by reference the 2022 Building Standards Code, Code of Regulations Title 24, into the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The 2022 Building Standards Code was adopted by the State Building Standards Commission and will be enforced statewide effective Jan. 1, 2023. Local jurisdictions are required to enforce these regulations as the minimum standards for construction throughout the State. The 2022 Building Standards Code includes the International Building Code, National Electrical Code, International Residential Code, Uniform Mechanical Code, Uniform Plumbing Code, and Green Building Code. The City Council is proposing to adopt the state model codes with amendments to some of the building standards to address locally unique topographical, geological, climatic, and environmental conditions. The local amendments being considered can be categorized into two types: 1) changes to building standards, and 2) changes that are administrative in nature. The proposed amendments to the state model code building standards are few and minor in scope and intended to address unique conditions and situations. The proposed changes to the building standards relate to: • Noise standards near the airport or freeway • Screening of roof-mounted equipment and rooftop hazards • Roof rainfall drainage systems • Fire classification rating for solar photovoltaic systems • Green Building Code, Energy Code, and Climate Action Plan: o Single-family home service water heating systems – requires solar or recovered energy of at least 60%. o Non-residential service water heating systems – requires solar or recovered energy of at least 40%. o Service water heating in restaurants of a certain size or valuation (at least 1,000 square feet or $200,000). o Energy efficiency upgrades such as duct sealing, attic insulation, cool roofs, lighting packages, etc. in existing residential buildings of a certain valuation ($60,000 or more). o Non-residential on-site renewable energy – 1% of electricity in projects of a certain size or valuation (greater than 1,000 square feet or $200,000). o Non-residential solar photovoltaic required in projects of a certain size or valuation (greater than 2,000 square feet of roof area, or 75% of existing floor area, and $1 million). Additional administrative amendments are intended to streamline, clarify, and improve the plan check review and permitting and inspection process. The proposed changes that are administrative in nature include: • Make residential building permits valid for 12 months. • Establish an appeal process in which appeals are heard and decided by trained professionals. • Allowing the issuance of partial permits to allow applicants to initiate limited work (i.e., underground plumbing or electrical work, trenching for footings) while permit reviews are being completed. • Provide more specificity in the applicable fees that might apply when obtaining a building permit or related cost-recovery service, including but not limited to investigation fees, preliminary review fees, and reinspection fees. • Clarify when a remodel or addition qualifies as new construction, which would require the entire existing structure to meet current code standards. • Clarify the role and duties of the building official to carry out procedures relating to violations associated with unpermitted or illegal construction projects. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 8th day of November, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Nov. 18, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 11/18/2022 CN 27118

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-436 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, REPEALING EXISTING CHAPTER 17.04 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE, AND ADOPTING A NEW CHAPTER 17.04, FIRE PREVENTION CODE BASED ON THE 2022 CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE The ordinance repeals Chapter 17.04 Fire Prevention Code of the Carlsbad Municipal Code and replaces it with a new Chapter 17.04 Fire Prevention Code. The new Chapter 17.04 adopts the 2022 California Fire Code, by reference, with certain changes and amendments. The ordinance includes specific fire codes that are more stringent than those adopted by the state, including amendments that were approved in prior years and additional technical amendments that reflect the City of Carlsbad’s unique conditions and risks. These amendments are necessary due to local climatic, geological, and/or topographical conditions in the City of Carlsbad. No new fees will be established, and no fees will be increased as a result of this proposed ordinance. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 8th day of November, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Nov. 18, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 11/18/2022 CN 27117

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.:146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/26/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 in book —, page-— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/30/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 469,629.25 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 469,629.25. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2016-03012-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: November 11, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/18/2022, 11/25/2022, 12/02/2022 CN 27125

T.S. No.: 2022-00938-CA A.P.N.: 161-335-36-00 Property Address: 4725 SUNNY HILLS ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/13/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: RUDY SALAS AND HARIETTE L SALAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 08/22/2007 as Instrument No. 20070558922 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 12/16/2022 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 256,785.11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4725 SUNNY HILLS ROAD, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 A.P.N.: 161-335-36-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 256,785.11. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00938-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2022-00938-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: November 8, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 11/11/2022, 11/18/2022, 11/25/2022 CN 27113

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-941082-NJ Order No.: 220432500-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARLENE G. MARTIN, TRUSTEE OF THE FRANCEAS AND MARLENE G. MARTIN TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 17, 1999 Recorded: 12/18/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0642371 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 12/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $498,461.29 The purported property address is: 4886 DEMETER WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 169-541-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-22-941082-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-941082-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-941082-NJ IDSPub #0181811 11/11/2022 11/18/2022 11/25/2022 CN 27105

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-896941-NJ Order No.: DEF-351596 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): CARMELA A RYAN, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN Recorded: 7/20/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0485233, Book x, Page x of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 11/28/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $360,426.56 The purported property address is: 130 POLK STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 157-332-10-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-21-896941-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896941-NJ to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to Quality Loan Service Corporation by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-896941-NJ IDSPub #0181687 11/4/2022 11/11/2022 11/18/2022 CN 27080

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00045053-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Martha G. Parks filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Martha G. Parks change to proposed name: Martha Godinez Parks. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/08/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27116

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, November 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 5×5 Wallace, Dawayne 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27106

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ANN FONTANESI Case # 37-2022-00042601-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Ann Fontanesi. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John M. Fontanesi and James Fontanesi in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John M. Fontanesi and James Fontanesi be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 1, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Michael S. Polan 1330 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014 Telephone: 858.792.6202 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024179 Filed: Nov 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Your Space. Located at: 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bridget Ann Dolkas, 3130 Sunny Creek Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bridget Ann Dolkas, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024712 Filed: Nov 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Jolla Property Group; B. Living La Jolla. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. John Robert McGuinness, 5383 Chelsea St. #101, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Robert McGuinness, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024501 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wayfinder Family Co. Located at: 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J Porte Coaching and Consulting, 2839 Cazadero Dr., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/07/2022 S/Jessica Koh Porte, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024377 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elaun. Located at: 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 443, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Laurun Elaun Cruz, 1012 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/06/2021 S/Laurun Elaun Cruz, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02, 12/09/2022 CN 27115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024213 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co.; B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mary E. Grosse, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Dealy Family trust dated February 14, 1989 as amended, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/13/1983 S/Mary E. Grosse, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024563 Filed: Nov 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilles Foot and Ankle. Located at: 320 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1104, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Gilles Foot and Ankle Corporation, 525 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis D. Gilles, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27112

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024207 Filed: Nov 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Secret Universe. Located at: 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 411, Oceanside CA 92068. Registrant Information: 1. Shepard Armstrong Williams, 3232 Canyon View Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shepard Armstrong Williams, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27110

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024461 Filed: Nov 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cultivating Conversations in Dialogue. Located at: 2020 Coolngreen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 2020 Coolngeen Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Lori Elizabeth Watkins, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023858 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LittleLiving. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/07/2012 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023857 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FilteredLiving LLC. Located at: 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. FilteredLiving LLC, 923 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/28/2010 S/April Brooks-Dresman, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024017 Filed: Oct 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Process Server. Located at: 1880 Outrigger Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-102, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Kenneth E. Bayus, 1880 Outrigger Ln. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/12/2012 S/Kenneth E. Bayus, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024413 Filed: Nov 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jessie Hancock Coaching. Located at: 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Jane Hancock, 3206 Carvallo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Jane Hancock, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024281 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Global College Advisor. Located at: 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 681 San Rodolfo Dr. #1046, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Information: 1. Labb Ventures LLC, 806 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2022 S/Lani Asato, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023645 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crafted @ Minerva’s Cafe. Located at: 3180 Voigt Dr., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 3523, Coeur d’alene ID 83816. Registrant Information: 1. Ten10Tek, Inc., 10251 W. Genessee Way, Post Falls ID 83854. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Kent, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024315 Filed: Nov 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JoeBidensFootball.com. Located at: 3109 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Darren Faithful, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Darren Faithful, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25, 12/02/2022 CN 27100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022920 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Strength & Fitness. Located at: 918 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Deep Rooted Athletics Inc. 4802 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shelby Lopez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023633 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bento Boy. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. R & R Foods, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Taylor Omori, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023607 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Wheel Incorporated. Located at: 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Wheel Incorporated, 1111 Urania Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/19/2022 S/Michael Totah, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023788 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. First Contempo Insurance Agency; B. First Contempo Insurance Agency & Registration Svc. Located at: 206 ½ N. Coast Hwy #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gabriela Jimenez, 335 Steelhead Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/11/2022 S/Gabriela Jimenez, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023721 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Town & Country Pool Spa Serice. Located at: 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sean Fuson, 315 Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/26/2022 S/Sean Fuson, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023532 Filed: Oct 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Qualia Life Sciences. Located at: 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd #101 PMB 160, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Neurohacker Collective LLC, 5946 Priestly Dr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hakan Lindskog, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023712 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Psych. Located at: 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Psych Centers Inc., 317 14th St. #A, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Jeffrey Hollingsworth, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023843 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lookie Loops. Located at: 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Renee Hilton, 2017 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Zito, 404 Lado de Loma Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Renee Hilton, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023769 Filed: Oct 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Impact Realty. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2022 S/Abdala Hamideh, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023830 Filed: Oct 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. You’re the Sky Counseling. Located at: 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-6419 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. Registrant Information: 1. Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Inc., 1160 N. Coast Hwy 101 #232444, Encinitas CA 92023-2444. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Marino-Kibbee, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023417 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westmark & Associates. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bates & Baugh Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104-330, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/1975 S/James Solic, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023366 Filed: Oct 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5 Star Investor; B. Happy Investor. IO; C. Off Market Home Deals; D. Off Market Mastermind; E. Ace Home Offers. Located at: 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dream Big Digital LLC, 432 2nd St. #I, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Andrew Fatula Jr., 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023653 Filed: Oct 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JuneDaze. Located at: 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 927 Bracero Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/25/2022 S/Casey Madeira-Wilcox, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27078

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022429 Filed: Oct 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf and Ski Speech Therapy. Located at: 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103 Salt Lake. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Erika Rachel Riddell, 1407 E. Chandler Dr., Salt Lake City UT 84103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2022 S/Erika Rachel Riddell, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2022 CN 27077

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023452 Filed: Oct 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Marcos Wood Working. Located at: 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Salomon Dominguez, 141 Pacific St., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Salomon Dominguez, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022607 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blush Skin Bar; B. Blush Events; C. Blush Spa Suites. Located at: 3077 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 6691 Encelia Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2022 S/Cherilyn Marie Cowell, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022846 Filed: Oct 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Datura Consulting. Located at: 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Datura EHS and Compliance LLC, 3600 Bayview Pl., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Samantha Chua, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9023031 Filed: Oct 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC. Located at: 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Champagne Lakes RV Resort LLC, 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/23/2020 S/Charles J Williams, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022659 Filed: Oct 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group; B. Pacific View OB-GYN. Located at: 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific View OB-GYN Medical Group Inc., 6260 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Jeremy Raimo, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9022240 Filed: Oct 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindle & Stone. Located at: 1785 Savannah Way, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Reform Fitness LLC, 3225 Business Park Dr. #4, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/31/2022 S/Sarah Holder, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11, 11/18/2022 CN 27068