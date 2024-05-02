Sheriff investigating two sexual assaults reported in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating two sexual assaults reported within a mile of each other over the last two months in Encinitas.

According to the sheriff’s North Coastal Station, a rape was reported on March 15 at the 800 Block of Cornish Drive in Encinitas. After receiving the report, detectives with the sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit contacted the victim at 7:45 p.m. on March 16 at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

This case is currently under investigation. No further details have been released.

Another sex crime was reported last month at the 100 Block of Saxony Road in Encinitas. The incident allegedly occurred at 8 a.m. on April 19 and was reported to law enforcement later the same day. The victim gave law enforcement a description of the suspect.

No additional information about the incident or the suspect has been made public. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the case.

Law enforcement did not indicate whether they believed the incidents were related.