Legal Notices, May 3, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance No. 2024-04 (PLCY-007155-2024) proposing Municipal Code amendments which modify the 2022 California Building Standards Code related to energy efficiency and green building. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The minor amendments proposed will not have a significant effect on the environment because the strengthened requirements reduce hazards and accommodate features to reduce environmental effects. Adoption of the amendments is exempt from environmental review as per Section 15308 of the CEQA Guidelines, which allows a categorical exemption for “actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by state or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment.” Furthermore, the amendments were previously evaluated in the Final Negative Declaration (ND) for the Climate Action Plan (Case No. 17-224), dated December 5, 2017, and Addendum to the ND (Case No. ENV-004106-2020), dated Oct 20, 2020. The ND and the Addendum evaluated the potential environmental effects of the implementation of the Climate Action Plan, including the adoption and enforcement of energy efficiency and renewable energy ordinances. This project is within the scope of the Final Negative Declaration and the Addendum, and no further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance is required. STAFF CONTACT: Sustainability Analyst Madelyn Wampler, (760) 943- 2278, [email protected]. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www. encinitasca.gov) no later than Friday, May 10, 2024, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on May 15, 2024. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than 60 days after City Council adoption. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/03/2024 CN 28877

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/3, 5/17, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2024, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PROJECT NAME: 661 Melba Tentative Parcel Map and Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005834-2022; SUB-005835-2022; CDP-005836-2022;; FILING DATE: December 12, 2022; APPLICANT: Ryan Ortman; LOCATION: 661 Melba Rd (APN: 258-274-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit to subdivide one lot into two lots, demolish the existing residence, and construct a new single-family residence, an accessory dwelling unit, and a junior accessory dwelling unit on Parcel 2; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to CEQA Section 15303(a) and Section 15315. Section 15303(a) exempts one single-family residence and an accessory dwelling unit in a residential zone. Section 15315 exempts minor land divisions of property into four or fewer parcels. STAFF CONTACT: Reb Batzel, Associate Planner: (760) 943-2233 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 14, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/03/2024 CN 28873

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/3, 5/17, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Van De Vort ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006971-2024; FILING DATE: October 31, 2023; APPLICANT: Wesley and Andrea Van De Vort; LOCATION: 1849 Lahoud Drive (APN: 260-443-13); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the conversion of an existing 340-square-foot garage to an accessory dwelling unit with a 725-square foot addition totaling 1,065 square feet; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the single family residential 8 (R-8) Zone, Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff Overlay, and Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15303 exempts the addition to and conversion of the garage to an accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Hoger Saleh, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2614 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 13, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/03/2024 CN 28872

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SAXONY & QUAIL GARDENS MOBILITY ENHANCEMENTS (CS24E) PROJECT AND EMERGENCY BICYCLE SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS (CX24A) PROJECT Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 14, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be completed involves demolition, slurry seal, crack seal, surface and full-depth repairs, removal and replacement of concrete ramps, reconstruction of traffic detector loops, installation of pedestrian push buttons and poles, removal and replacement of pavement striping and markings, adjustment of manholes and valves, signing, striping, and installation of chicanes and roundabout. Base Bid: The Base includes slurry seals and signing and striping work along El Camino Real, Manchester Ave, Village Park Way, Encinitas Blvd, Quail Gardens Dr, Saxony Rd, Requeza St, and Nardo Rd Engineer’s Estimate – $1,100,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer’s Estimate – $100,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Additive Alternate 2: Engineer’s Estimate – $150,000 (Add Alt 2 only) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 1 – $1,200,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 1) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate 2 – $1,250,000 (Base Bid + Add Alt 2) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and any additive alternate is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred Thirty (130) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. The additional working days allotted for the additive alternates are as follows: • Additive Alternate 1: 10 working days • Additive Alternate 2: 10 working days LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: April 29, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024 CN 28865

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2024-56, Adopting the Transnet Local Street Improvement Program of Projects for Fiscal Years 2024-25 through 2028-29. Meeting Date: May 22, 2024 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by May 16, 2024. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on May 22, 2024. STAFF CONTACT: David Lisenbee, Senior Management Analyst: (760) 943-2231 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 05/03/2024 CN 28864

CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to consider the following: 1) ZCA 2024-0001/LCPA 2024-0020/MCA 2024-0001 (PUB 2024-0005) – 2024 ZONE CODE CLEANUP – A request for approval of a Zone Code Amendment and a Local Coastal Program Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance (Title 21) of the Carlsbad Municipal Code to complete various miscellaneous clean up changes. If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearing. Copies of the environmental documents are available at the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue during regular business hours from Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Those persons wishing to speak on these proposals are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff reports will be available online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/planning-commission on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date. If you have any questions, please call the Planning Division at (442) 339-2600. PUBLISH: May 3, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 05/03/2024 CN 28861

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2024-06 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Encinitas Sanitary Division Sewer Service Rates.” The Encinitas Sanitary Division wastewater collection system is maintained by City crews. Wastewater is transported to the Encina Water Pollution Control Facility in Carlsbad for treatment, recycling, and disposal. Operating costs, primarily for wastewater treatment, are projected to increase by approximately five percent annually. Based on stable billable water consumption and anticipated increases in operating costs and major capital improvements needed to ensure a safe, reliable wastewater collection system, the Rate Study recommended the increases in rates to meet projected revenue requirements. Proposed Ordinance 2024-06 approves the increasing of Encinitas Sanitary Division Sewer Rates as follows: • FY 2025 19% • FY 2026 up to 19%* • FY 2027 up to 19%* • FY 2028 up to 19%* • FY 2029 up to 19%* *up to % changes subject to annual City Council review Ordinance 2024-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 24, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 8, 2024, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/03/2024 CN 28858

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2024-05 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Cardiff Sanitary Division Sewer Service Rates.” The Cardiff Sanitary Division wastewater collection system is maintained by City crews. Wastewater is transported to the San Elijo Water Reclamation Facility in Cardiff for treatment, recycling, and disposal. Operating costs, primarily for wastewater treatment, are projected to increase by approximately five percent annually. Based on stable billable water consumption and anticipated increases in operating costs and major capital improvements needed to ensure a safe, reliable wastewater collection system, the Rate Study recommended increases in rates to meet projected revenue requirements. Proposed Ordinance 2024-05 approves the increasing of Cardiff Sanitary Division Sewer Rates as follows: • FY 2025 15% • FY 2026 up to 15%* • FY 2027 up to 15%* • FY 2028 up to 15%* • FY 2029 up to 10%* *up to % changes subject to annual City Council review Ordinance 2024-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 24, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the May 8, 2024, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/03/2024 CN 28857

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2024-37 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY 2024-25 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON MAY 22, 2024, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications B. Estimate of Costs C. Assessment Roll D. Method of Apportionment E. Property Owner List F. Assessment District Diagram SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2024- 25 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY 2024-25: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential Street Lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street Lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON MAY 22, 2024, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, AT THE CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 S. VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, IS THE TIME AND PLACE FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, RESPECTIVELY, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 12. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 13. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 14. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: David Lisenbee, Senior Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 24th day of April 2024 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. \Tony Kranz Tony Kranz, Mayor ATTEST: \Kathy Hollywood Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: \Tarquin Preziosi Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 24th day of April 2024 by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None \Kathy Hollywood Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/03/2024 CN 28852

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CP23E OLIVENHAIN TRAIL ENHANCEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on May 13, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Improvements on Rancho Santa Fe Rd, from Lone Jack Rd to 13th St, in the City of Encinitas, State of California. The work to be completed involves constructing a 36-42-in tall two rail fence made of composite material that is resistant to rot and insect damage 18 inches from the face of curb along the east parkway of Rancho Santa Fe Rd. Engineer’s Estimate – $115,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within thirty (30) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering / City Engineer DATE: April 22, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 04/26/2024, 05/03/2024 CN 28840

City of Del Mar Planning Commission Agenda Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino del Mar Start Time: 6PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us. ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1.) Approval of April 9, 2024 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes UPDATE PLANNING COMMISSION/STAFF DISCUSSION (Non-Application Items) HEARING FROM THE AUDIENCE ON ITEMS NOT LISTED ON THE AGENDA (Oral Communications) DISCUSSION AND BRIEFING (Application Items) CONSENT CALENDAR NEW APPLICATION(S) ITEM 1 A24-003 OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS Project: Implementation of Housing Element Program 6G (Multi-Unit and Mixed-Use Residential Objective Design Standards) Location: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: The 6th Cycle Housing Element Final Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) and associated Mitigation, Monitoring, and Reporting Program was certified by the City Council on October 5, 2020 (State Clearinghouse (SCH) No. 2020029064). The Final PEIR is available at: www.delmar.ca.us/DocumentCenter/View/7171/Final-PEIR-91020. The amendments would not result in significant effects on the environment or an increase in the severity of effects on the environment as previously analyzed and identified in the Final PEIR. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15162, no further environmental documentation is necessary. Staff Contact: Matt Bator, AICP, Principal Planner Description: A request for a recommendation from the Planning Commission to the City Council regarding the proposed municipal code amendment to establish Objective Design Standards for “by-right” multi-unit and mixed-use housing development projects. ITEM 2 SSP23-001; CDP24-014 APN: 299-021-03-00 Location: 2828 Ocean Front Applicant: 2828 Ocean Front DM CA, LLC Zone: R1-5B Overlay Zone: Beach Overlay Environmental Status: An Addendum to the 1989 Beach Preservation Initiative (BPI) Ordinance Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was certified on March 6, 2017. Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: Setback Seawall Permit (SSP23-001) and Coastal Development Permit (CDP24-014) to remove existing shoreline protection devices and to construct an approximately 50-foot-long vertical sheet-pile seawall east (landward) of the Shoreline Protection Area (SPA) line at 2828 Ocean Front within the R1- 5B and Beach Overlay Zone. *This project is located within the Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction ADJOURNMENT 05/03/2024 CN 28869

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION AND PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF WATER AND WASTEWATER RATES AND CHARGES Notice is hereby given that on May 6, 2024, at 4:30pm (or as soon thereafter as practical) at the City Council Chambers of Del Mar, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014, the City Council of the City of Del Mar will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of an ordinance increasing the City’s Water and Wastewater Rates and Charges to take effect July 1, 2024, through January 1, 2029. The schedule of proposed rates and charges is available at www.delmar.ca.us/utilityrates. The City Council will hear testimony regarding the proposed increases in the Water and Wastewater Rates and Charges for 2024 through 2029. The proposed increases are a result of the increased costs of the City’s Water and Wastewater service. The rate structure studies, the basis for the fees, and a full copy of the ordinance are available for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, located at Del Mar City Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014, or online at www.delmar.ca.us/utilityrates. An owner or tenant of property receiving City water and wastewater service may protest the proposed increased service charges by submitting a written protest by mail or in person to the City Clerk, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014. Written protests must indicate opposition to the proposed rate increases. Written protests must be received (not postmarked) by the City Clerk before or during the public hearing date of May 6, 2024. The protest must be signed by property owner(s) or tenant(s) and must include the assessor’s parcel number(s) or street address(es) of all property(ies) served. Only one protest may be filed per parcel. Because an original signature is required, protests submitted by email, facsimile, or other electronic means will not be accepted. Oral protests will not be accepted. If a majority of the affected customers do not file written protests of the proposed rate changes, the Council will then consider and may adopt the rate changes described in this notice. If a majority of affected customers file written protests, the City Council will not adopt the proposed rate adjustments and the City will reconsider the rate structure and rates. Pursuant to Government Code Section 53759, there is a 120-day statute of limitations for any judicial action or proceeding challenging any new, increased, or extended water and sewer fee or charge. Cost data regarding the proposed increased charges is available for review during business hours at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar. For questions, call Diana Martinez at (858) 704-3677. Additional information about the proposed increases may be found online at: www.delmar.ca.us/Utility-Rates/s/Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager/ City Clerk DATE April 17, 2024 04/26/2024, 05/03/2024 CN 28825

BATCH: AFC-4017 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108416 B0519965H 6022 ANNUAL 47 211-131-11-00 CHERILYNN ABAYE A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/01/2019 04/25/2019 2019-0151389 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20907.33 108418 B0454815C 5224 BIENNIAL ODD 25 211-130-02-00 AARON BOWER AND AMY BOWER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2015 10/29/2015 2015-0565144 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $14705.99 108419 B0477005C 6521 ANNUAL 40 211-131-13-00 DAVID BROWN AND LORETTA LEE BROWN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/06/2016 11/23/2016 2016-0642471 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $60925.12 108420 B0523995C 80203 ANNUAL 30 212-271-04-00 KELLY A. CONNORS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/20/2019 08/08/2019 2019-0333084 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $39026.35 108421 B0544575C 5426 BIENNIAL EVEN 10 211-130-03-00 GEORGE DRAPANIOTIS AND JENNIFER CASELLA DRAPANIOTIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/22/2022 08/11/2022 2022-0324945 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $16879.67 108423 B0514315S 6011 ANNUAL 45 211-131-07-00 DORIS J. HURWITT TRUSTEE OF THE ELLIOT M. HURWITT AND DORIS J. HURWITT REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 15 2007 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/18/2018 12/13/2018 2018-0510815 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $20152.98 108424 B0554185C 5122 BIENNIAL ODD 19 211-130-02-00 ANABEL LOPEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 04/06/2023 2023-0088779 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18703.22 108425 B0553615S 5324 BIENNIAL ODD 11 211-130-03-00 ESPERANZA LOPEZ-SUAREZ AND VALENTIN LEYVA NUNEZ WIFE AND HUSBAND AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2023 03/30/2023 2023-0082063 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24660.13 108426 B0555475H 5313 BIENNIAL ODD 45 211-130-03-00 JOSE MALDONADO AND LIZBETH ARIGAZA MALDONADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2022 04/27/2023 2023-0109976 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $24492.74 108427 B0504995S 80105 ANNUAL 24 212-271-04-00 THOMAS A. MILINOWICZ AND EDNA F. MILINOWICZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/05/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0251930 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $22060.71 108428 B4039875H 6811 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-131-07-00 BRENDA J. MILLAN A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARTE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2012 07/19/2012 2012-0419118 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $13165.54 108429 B0450725S 6521 ANNUAL 04 211-131-13-00 JOSE SANTIAGO MURGUIA AND PIEDAD MURGUIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION (AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK) 08/07/2015 08/20/2015 2015-0441014 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $65693.75 108430 B0510435H 80101 BIENNIAL EVEN 15 212-271-04-00 SHERRIE LYNN ROGERS A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/10/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403051 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18911.79 108432 B0511165H 80201 ANNUAL 16 212-271-04-00 STEVEN W. SCHROEDER A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0423298 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $19607.32 108433 B0554135C 5212 BIENNIAL EVEN 03 211-130-02-00 SHANNA N. SMITH A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/04/2022 04/06/2023 2023-0089023 1/24/2024 2024-0020140 $18803.56 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28848

BATCH: AFC-4015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/23/2024 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 108390 B0532805C 284 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 ORIE AHLEF BOONE A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MISTE DAWN ALSTON HOLLOWAY A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2020 12/10/2020 2020-0791936 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17829.58 108391 B0462705S 295 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-022-28-00 TERRANCE L. BULLOCK AND JOCELYN A. MEJIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/12/2016 04/04/2016 2016-0146718 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $10691.54 108392 B0531405S 258 ANNUAL 34 211-022-28-00 TODD A. DAVIS AND JENNY K. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/06/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0438188 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $40214.24 108393 B0458445C 365 BIENNIAL EVEN 11 211-022-28-00 ROMAN LUIS DE LA RIVA AND APRIL DENISE DE LA RIVA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/09/2015 01/07/2016 2016-0006545 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16971.41 108394 B0558495S 283 BIENNIAL ODD 47 211-022-28-00 GREGORY AARON GARCIA AND MARJORIE BETH GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/30/2023 07/13/2023 2023-0182418 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16709.19 108395 B0423395L 299 ANNUAL 13 211-022-28-00 DAVID W. GEDDE AND RAMONA E. GEDDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/03/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068402 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11241.70 108396 B0543895H 183 BIENNIAL ODD 13 211-022-28-00 SONJA HENSON A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2022 07/21/2022 2022-0299211 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17515.89 108397 B0492175A 193 BIENNIAL EVEN 36 211-022-28-00 JAVIER MONTEMAYOR A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/29/2017 09/21/2017 2017-0432238 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $11747.08 108398 B0539115C 162 ANNUAL 19 211-022-28-00 ANNE MORRISON AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2021 12/16/2021 2021-0849251 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $27586.19 108399 B0546175S 181 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-022-28-00 KIM JOYCE MURRAY A SINGLE WOMAN AND FIDOLO ORLANDO PINZON A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/11/2022 10/06/2022 2022-0390680 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $16172.23 108400 B0537865C 183 Even 44 211-022-28-00 ELISA NAZAROWSKI A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2021 10/14/2021 2021-0715403 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17214.81 108401 B0505595H 292 ANNUAL 26 211-022-28-00 MARGOT L. ROSTAND A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/15/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263138 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $32156.22 108402 B0505565H 394 BIENNIAL ODD 6 211-022-28-00 VANNESSA E. SANCHEZ AND MARIA A. SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2018 06/28/2018 2018-0263080 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $17212.13 108403 B0530255H 147 ANNUAL 5 211-022-28-00 MARUF SHIBLEE AND SADIA CHAUDHURY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/21/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114788 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $29098.64 108404 B0542935S 183 BIENNIAL ODD 4 211-022-28-00 SHAWN SULLIVAN A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/30/2022 06/23/2022 2022-0259003 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $18760.95 108405 B0524455S 293 ANNUAL 21 211-022-28-00 MATTHEW J. SVATORA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KATLYNN A. BRADSHAW A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/28/2019 08/22/2019 2019-0356746 1/24/2024 2024-0019717 $24150.60 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 4/24/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28847

Title Order No. : 2418724CAD Trustee Sale No. : 87034 Loan No. : 399422352 APN : 147-197-09-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/2/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 6/3/2024 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/15/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0329165 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor ARCHWEST BROKERAGE CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: Lot 3 in Block 68 of Horne’s Addition, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map No. 323, filed in the Office of the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, April 3, 1886. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 109 SOUTH HORNE STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,219,951.69 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 4/22/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87034. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87034 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 944835_87034 05/03/2024, 05/10/2024, 05/17/2024 CN 28846

T.S. No.: 201-019644 Title Order No. 91229211 APN: 155-032-09 Property Address: 2034 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/13/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale of the Trustor’s interest will be made to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States, payable at the time of sale in cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC Duly Appointed Trustee: PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC. Recorded 5/23/2023, as Instrument No. 2023-0134292, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/13/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,064,610.49 (estimated as of the first publication date) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2034 SOUTH COAST HIGHWAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 155-032-09 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The following statements; NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS and NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER are statutory notices for all one to four single family residences and a courtesy notice for all other types of properties. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844)477-7869 or visit this Internet Website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 201-019644. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844)477-7869, or visit this internet website www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 201-019644 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/16/2024 PLM LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, INC., as Trustee Phone: 408-370-4030 5446 Thornwood Drive, Second Floor San Jose, California 95123 Elizabeth Godbey, Vice President STOX 944737_201-019644 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024 05/03/2024 CN 28818

T.S. No. 119602-CA APN: 217-512-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/8/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/17/2024 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 8/17/2011 as Instrument No. 2011-0421676 the subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification recorded on 10/9/2017 as Instrument 2017-0464758 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DEAN T. OMATSU, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2659 SEACREST COURT, VISTA, CA 92081 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $305,325.45 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 119602-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 119602-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 944539_119602-CA 04/19/2024, 04/26/2024, 05/03/2024 CN 28786

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Scripps Mesa Storage 9780 Candida St. San Diego, CA 92126. The online auction lien will start Thursday May 16 2024 8:00 a.m. The lien will be held online at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bid starting at 8 a.m. PST. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Customer Names: A27 Charles Holstad A201 Alvina Davis A271 Tanedo Mabelle B02 Al Rodriguez B213 Jeanette Gaskin C209 Victoria Pickett C242 Frances Chan C260,C271, C347 Jon Edge/Sunkil Terwilger D221 Cheryl Gray D223 Colton Sandstrom D236 Christopher Shaw D268 Lois Cain D270 Segaty Tiago D271 Doug Huggard All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. 05/03/2024 CN 28874

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018573-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sara Martina Mackenzie filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sara Martina Mackenzie change to proposed name: Sara Martina Navarro. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/22/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28868

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on May 21st 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit. Unit Number Andrew Packer 10×15 2018 Nero Hameed 10×15 2045 Joseph Marquis 10×7.5 2076 Sophia Heard 5×5 2114 Evan Chimes 10×10 3009 Kelly Miller 10×7.5 3056 Guyola Telemaque 10×10 3197 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 05/03/2024 CN 28866

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY – STORAGE TREASURES – AUCTION ONE FACILITY – MULTIPLE UNITS Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to satisfy Extra Space’s lien, by selling personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated. 545 Stevens Ave W, Solana Beach, CA 92075 on May 21st, 2024 @ 10:00 AM Elias Nasrawi Chris Glover Marguerite Harkins Eric Pomeroy The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 5/3/24 CNS-3806706# CN 28859

Notice of Sale of Motor Vehicle under G.L. c. 255, Section 39A Notice is hereby given by: Murray’s Towing & Equipment Service, 89 Winn Street, Woburn, MA 01801 pursuant to the provisions of G.L. c. 255, Section 39A, that on: May 10th, 2024 at 8AM at: Murray’s Towing & Equipment Service, by Private Sale the following Motor Vehicles will be sold to satisfy the garage keeper’s lien thereon for storage, towing charges, care and expenses of notices and sale of said vehicle. Vehicle description: Year: 2019 Make: Land Rover Model: Sport (White) Registration #: 8FWJ872 / State: CA VIN: SALCP2FX4KH783250 Name and address of vehicle owner: Otoniel J. Pimental 2360 Paseo Delaura APT. 51 Oceanside, California, 92056 JP Morgan Chase 7 Saint Lazare St. Nashua, New Hampshire, 03062 This notice has been given under the provisions of G.L. c. 255, Section 39A. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28841

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY ANNA DOMAN aka MARY A. DOMAN aka MARY ANN DOMAN Case# 24PE000675C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Anna Doman aka Mary A. Doman aka Mary Ann Doman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christine M. Barcus and Rachelle A. Nyenhuis, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Christine M. Barcus and Rachelle A. Nyenhuis be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 29, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Nicholas L. Lucich, Jr. Baker Manock & Jensen, PC 5260 N. Palm Ave., Ste 201 Fresno CA 93704 Telephone: 559.432.5400 04/29, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28835

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00018424-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicki Eileen Geigert filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicki Eileen Geigert change to proposed name: Nicki Collins Geigert. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/19/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28834

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SUSAN RICHARDIS CROSS aka SUSAN R. CROSS aka SUSAN CROSS aka RICHARD EDWIN CROSS JR. aka RICHARD E. CROSS JR. aka RICHARD CROSS JR. aka RICHARD E. CROSS aka RICHARD CROSS Case # 24PE000660C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Susan Richardis Cross aka Susan R. Cross aka Susan Cross aka Richard Edwin Cross Jr. aka Richard E. Cross Jr. aka Richard Cross Jr. aka Richard E. Cross aka Richard Cross. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Catherine Joan James in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Catherine Joan James be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 30, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Andrea K. Shoup, Esq. 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28827

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date May 23, 2024 at 10:00am Daniel Arwood Aaron Brown Lillian Jacobs Matthew Munsch Candido Sosa The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 4/26, 5/3/24 CNS-3805740# CN 28826

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00017486-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Angelina Marie Kerr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Angelina Marie Kerr change to proposed name: Angelina Marie Robles. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/15/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28819

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NITA JOHAR Case # 24PE000600C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Nita Johar. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Paran Johar in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Paran Johar be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 8, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bradley C. Hollister 228 W. Carrillo St. Ste D Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Telephone: 805.284.0711 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28806

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00013709-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Arielle Marie Garcia filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Arielle Marie Garcia change to proposed name: Kennedy Marie Blaire. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 10, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/25/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009188 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Holistic Energy Healing. Located at: 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maile Perez, 1401 Bush St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maile Perez, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009271 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlphaCyb; B. Alpha Cyb. Located at: 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Albert James Mora, 4705 Marina Dr. #3, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Albert James Mora, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28875

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009280 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Aloha Poke Bar. Located at: 3427 Via Montebello, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/04/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9021550. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28871

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009281 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Style Nails & Spa. Located at: 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 493 Lexington Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tammy Thi Nguyen, 2641 Vista Way #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2017 S/Tammy Thi Nguyen, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28870

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008838 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bubbles & Bows Mobile Dog Grooming. Located at: 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Whitson, 1501 Grandview Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/05/2024 S/Amy Whitson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009197 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Top Gun Parasail Oceanside. Located at: 256 Harbor Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Get Tubed LLC, 3857 Rosemary Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Johnson, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008907 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outreach 316; B. Outreach USA. Located at: 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Paul Cording, 13582 Glen Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/04/2019 S/Robert P. Cording, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009061 Filed: Apr 26, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. O’side Pizza; B. Pizza Supplies USA. Located at: 1040 S. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. O’side Pizza LLC, Box 627, Oceanside CA 92049. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/James Christopher Youngren, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28860

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008802 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mochichis. Located at: 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mochichi’s LLC, 1486 Encinitas Blvd. #1452, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Kass, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28856

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008366 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rock N Roll Scoops. Located at: 1851 W. Vista Way #A, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alan Guadalupe Guerra, 4427 Springtime Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2024 S/Alan G. Guerra, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009000 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Personal Relationship Firm. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008999 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Authentic Speakers Agency. Located at: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lillian Denise Benz, 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Lillian Denise Benz, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008695 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Classic Competition LLC. Located at: 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Classic Competition LLC, 1604 La Mirada Dr. #102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2009 S/Bruce Marquand, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008728 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nitro Express. Located at: 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Libby Pulsifer, 4881 Allied Rd., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/James Libby Pulsifer, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008613 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Davies Eye Center. Located at: 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Foster and Garff Surgical Associates Inc., 2124 S. El Camino Real #100, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/22/2024 S/Alexander Foster, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008313 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Omega Boutique; B. Omega Boutique La Jolla; C. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique; D. Jaeger LeCoultre Boutique La Jolla; E. CJ Charles Lux. Located at: 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vahid Moradi Inc, 1135 Prospect St., La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Vahid Moradi, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24/2024 CN 28845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008671 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spray Car Wash. Located at: 2658 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon CA 92019 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fury Lane LLC, 2211 Encinitas Blvd. #231, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Prather, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007216 Filed: Apr 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Via Piel Health. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Via Piel LLC, 315 S. Coast Hwy #U211, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/03/2024 S/Omer Katzenelson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008777 Filed: Apr 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tahiti Green. Located at: 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Summer Rota, 2028 Santa Fe Ave., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Summer Rota, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008049 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar & Co., B. Palomar Place. Located at: 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William M. Grosse, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011; 2. Matthew E. Dealy, Trustee of Trust A, Trust B and Trust C under the Dealy Family Trust dated 2-14/89, or successor Trustee, 2670 St. Catherine Ct., Colorado Springs CO 80919; 3. Margaret Grosse Hyatt, Co-Trustee of The Russell W. Grosse and Mary E. Grosse Family Trust, dated May 24, 2002, 2385 Camino Vida Roble #100, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/13/1983 S/William M. Gross, Co-Trustee of The Grosse May 24, 2002 Family Trust dated 05/24/02, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008255 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Regent Realty. Located at: 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jon Schwartz Broker Corp, 12326 Caminito Granate, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/14/2019 S/Jonathan Schwartz, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008234 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Synergy Rheumatology and Wellness. Located at: 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergy Rheumatology PC, 6120 Paseo del Norte #C-1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/10/2024 S/Zachary Fellows, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008266 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Penrith Home Loans; B. Scenic Oaks Funding. Located at: 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350 Stanislaus. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scenic Oaks Funding LLC, 1156 Scenic Dr. #110, Modesto CA 95350. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/15/2024 S/Cheryl Reeves, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008590 Filed: Apr 19, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nemafit Consulting. Located at: 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Neil Mallinson, 2062 Ladera Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/16/2024 S/Neil Mallinson, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008024 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.V. Remodel. Located at: 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Luis Manuel Villanueva, 4162 Lonnie St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Luis Manuel Villanueva, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28828

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008300 Filed: Apr 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun Storm Press. Located at: 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katherine Link, 2026 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Link, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10, 05/17/2024 CN 28820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008205 Filed: Apr 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pony Tales. Located at: 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Stevens Benowitz, 6930 Los Vientos Serenos, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/03/2024 S/Jean Stevens Benowitz, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007637 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image One; B. Gromii. Located at: 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa McConnell, Inc., 6866 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/1993 S/Robert Gould, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007688 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gengenies; B. Go-Go Genealogy. Located at: 7090 Crystalline Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Britta Lebherz Brewer, 1106 2nd St. #124, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Britta Lebherz Brewer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007600 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SDMD Mobile Anesthesia. Located at: 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elite Anesthesia Specialists, 2647 Gateway Rd. #105-529, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Andre Pinesett, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008109 Filed: Apr 15, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lana. Located at: 437 Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lana SB, 3987 Del Mar Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Wheadon, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007941 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EKLEPTIX. Located at: 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gregory Leigh Wallace, 3119 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Leigh Wallace, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008038 Filed: Apr 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Divina Creations. Located at: 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Divina Elsie Hernandez, 5034 Los Morros Way #68, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/12/2024 S/Divina Elsie Hernandez, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28802

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007562 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Uptown New York Style; B. Uptown New York Style Inc. Located at: 524 Stevens Ave. #9, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diva’s Hidden Hair LLC, 2490 Solara Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1997 S/Cecelia H Johnson, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28801

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9004964 Filed: Mar 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zah Zah Bug Designs. Located at: 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Candice Marie Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084; 2. Jason David Lee, 1237 Oak Knoll Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Candice Marie Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28800

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007364 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kisses Organics. Located at: 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beth Elisa Harris, 1244 San Elijo Rd. N., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beth Elisa Harris, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28799

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007954 Filed: Apr 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Expert Lice Treatment. Located at: 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811; 2. Jillian Cox, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacrament CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2023 S/Ronald Cox, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28798

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007176 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Positive Behaviorist. Located at: 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jillian McGarry, 3604 Sky Haven Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jillian McGarry, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28797

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007534 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forrest Bluff Apartments; B. Forrest Bluff Senior Apartments. Located at: 500 Via Cantebria, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Forrest Bluff, LLC, 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1990 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28796

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007533 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Valley Sales. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J & C Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/19/2010 S/Ken Johnston, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28795

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006961 Filed: Mar 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naviaux & Co. Located at: 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Erin Crawford Naviaux, 7870 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2024 S/Erin Crawford Naviaux, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28794

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007644 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Moxy Group. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/06/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9012259. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28793

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9007643 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Pacific Plus. Located at: 5925 Priestly Dr. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-2-90191. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Pacific PreMedia Inc., PO Box 2491, Borrego Springs CA 92004. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Kenneth Switzer, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28792

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007690 Filed: Apr 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hair Kook Enterprises. Located at: 205 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. PacShore Solutions, LLC, 3020 Unicornio St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis Tapia, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28791

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007479 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Opgen Media; B. ChannelBytes; C. ConnectMakers; D. Marketing Qualified; E. Axis Eight. Located at: 1521 Hunsaker St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reel Axis Inc., 1902 Wright Pl. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Christopher Lee, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28790

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006383 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apollo Properties. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1994 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28789

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006382 Filed: Mar 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cassidy Investments. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James R. O’Meara, 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-143, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/13/2018 S/James R. O’Meara, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28788

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007303 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Club Vacay; B. My Club Vacay. Located at: 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grand Pacific Resorts Inc., General Partner of Grand Pacific Resort Services, L.P., 5900 Pasteur Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2024 S/David S. Brown, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03, 05/10/2024 CN 28787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006509 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkle Freshness. Located at: 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. LMUU Inc, 3125 Tiger Run Ct. #102, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2014 S/Stephanie Barneburg, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28784

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007109 Filed: Apr 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stef’s Wines. Located at: 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stefani Miller Salt, 1040A Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2024 S/Stefani Miller Salt, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007578 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. E2C Ads; B. Good Sport Pickleball. Located at: 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan Tyler, 13775 Nogales Dr., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tyler, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007557 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Realty; B. Encinitas Surf Town U.S.A. Located at: 1865 Almeda St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George David Darrow, PO Box 1022, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/24/1996 S/George D. Darrow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007652 Filed: Apr 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Lock & Key, Inc. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CZ Lock & Key, Inc., 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Zablow, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006898 Filed: Mar 27, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Pop Warner. Located at: 6398 Topmast Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Youth Athletics, PO Box 297, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/30/2009 S/Amy Livingston, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006458 Filed: Mar 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huntington Learning Center. Located at: 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rajesh and Nishi Educators LLC, 2652 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2019 S/Rajesh Roshan Kathiru, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007031 Filed: Mar 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Modern Direct Seller. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct., San Diego CA 92120 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 6519 Bisby Lake Ave. #191581, San Diego CA 92119. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2019 S/Jeremy Launder, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9005332 Filed: Mar 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TIMGS. Located at: 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139; 2. Jamie Beth Laird, 6279 Rancho Hills Dr., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Timothy Brian Trevaskis, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007318 Filed: Apr 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Thai Massage. Located at: 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kantong Kantajan, 6961 Camino Degrazia, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kantong Kantajan, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9006558 Filed: Mar 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Fusion Yoga. Located at: 721 Pier View Way, Center Suite, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deborah Lynn Robey, 690 California St. #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/19/2024 S/Deborah Lynn Robey, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28764

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9007489 Filed: Apr 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 007 Bond Bail Bonds. Located at: 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shane Gonzalez, 410 S. Melrose Dr. #219, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Shane Gonzalez, 04/12, 04/19, 04/26, 05/03/2024 CN 28763