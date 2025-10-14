Burtech Family Vineyard: A North County jewel

Every so often, you visit a winery where the experience transcends the tasting notes, a place where passion, hospitality and family seamlessly converge. That was the case when Frank and I visited Burtech Family Vineyard in Vista, where we were treated like royalty during a leisurely tasting of 11 wines paired with three delicious pizzas, a salad and their irresistible smash burger.

The Burtech name has long been known in North County, from Burtech Pipeline to their Caballos Del Mar equestrian ranch in Encinitas. The family’s newest legacy unfolds in the world of wine. Their Encinitas vineyard, a scenic 3.5 acres planted with pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, and chardonnay, sits on their 12-acre property that captures coastal breezes and golden sunsets.

In Vista, 300 petite sirah vines encircle the winery, 40 at the entrance and 260 wrapping the building, creating a beautiful frame for the property. Opened in August 2022, the Vista location serves as Burtech’s production hub and tasting room. Under the leadership of winemaker Drew Damskey and assistant winemaker Bryn Wilson, the team blends education, artistry and science.

Damskey began with his family’s own winery before consulting for and eventually joining Burtech. Wilson, who studied viticulture at UC Davis, brings refined precision and a deep respect for terroir.

In addition to fruit from their Encinitas vineyard and trusted Sonoma growers, Burtech replanted most of their 9.5-acre estate in Sonoma this year. Initially all merlot, 90% of the vineyard has been replaced with grenache, cabernet sauvignon, mourvèdre, tempranillo, cabernet franc, syrah and sauvignon blanc on existing merlot rootstock. The first wines from these new plantings are expected next year, with full yields in 2028.

The Burtechs converted part of the warehouse, initially a piping warehouse, into a winery production facility. The other interior space was completely reimagined into a contemporary tasting haven. Today, guests can enjoy indoor and outdoor seating, a dog-friendly environment, and live music every Saturday, plus alternating Fridays and Sundays.

Frank and I began with three whites that immediately showed the winery’s finesse and versatility. The 2023 Sauvignon Blanc from Redwood Valley was bright and zesty, delivering a crisp mix of passion fruit, green apple and Meyer lemon. The 2022 Julie Chardonnay (named for co-owner Julie Burtech), sourced with Sangiacomo Vineyard fruit from Carneros, showcased elegance with pear, lychee and baked apple pie aromas that carry into the tasting notes. The 2021 Maile Rosé, dedicated to the Burtechs’ daughter and inspired by the family’s Hawaiian heritage, charmed with watermelon, stone fruit and delicate floral notes.

As we transitioned to reds, the culinary pairings began arriving, starting with the Harvest Salad, a vibrant mix of spring greens, apples, dried cranberries, goat cheese, nuts and Julie’s balsamic vinaigrette. Alongside came the Blanca Pizza, a white-sauce beauty with ricotta, mozzarella, lemon, olive oil, herbs, truffle oil and hot honey, enhanced by Dominic’s suggestion to add sausage. It was the perfect bridge to the 2022 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, which melded raspberry, incense and cherry on the nose, and juicy red fruits with notes of hibiscus, strawberry and sweet spices, complemented by forest floor and blood orange peel on the palate.

The 2022 Tempranillo (Russian River Valley) surprised us — light-bodied yet deceptively rich, with pomegranate, violets and warm spice. Next up was the 2022 Cabernet Franc, layered with cassis, tobacco and graphite, followed by the 2019 Bordeaux Blend from Sonoma Mountain, one of my faves of the day. Dominated by merlot, the Bordeaux offered lush dark fruit, clove and caramel on the palate with silky tannins.

Then came the piled-high The Papa B pizza, Dominic’s own creation featuring tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni, jalapeños and onions, an ideal match for the 2022 Old Vine Zinfandel from Alexander Valley. This field blend of zinfandel, muscat, and palomino delivered spice, lavender and berry brightness and is based on the Burtech family’s preferences. Shortly after, The Buddy pizza, named after the Burtechs’ bulldog, with bacon, onion, mushroom, mozzarella and tomato sauce, landed on our table.

We closed our culinary crescendo with Chef Horacio Rodriguez’s double-patty smash burger, stacked high with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and Julie’s secret sauce. Rich and juicy, it harmonized with the final trio: the 2020 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 Sonoma Valley Merlot and the powerhouse 2023 Dry Creek Petite Sirah.

The Cabernet Sauvignon delivered layers of dark cherry and blackberry accented by hints of cocoa and spice, finishing smooth and refined. The Merlot offered supple plum and blueberry flavors wrapped in soft tannins and balanced acidity. The Petite Sirah, bold yet balanced, wrapped the experience in dark fruit, licorice and violet — a fitting finale to an extraordinary afternoon.

From the moment we arrived, special events coordinator Sara Swerdlin, Bryn Wilson, and wine host Logan MacKenzie made us feel like family, ensuring every pour and plate was perfectly timed. Throughout our visit, owner Dominic Burtech stopped by to chat and check in, an authentic touch that embodied the warmth of this family-run winery.

At Burtech Family Vineyard, you don’t just taste wine, you taste passion, community and craftsmanship rooted in North County San Diego pride. With their eye on the future and hearts firmly grounded in family, Dominic and Julie Burtech have created more than a winery. They have built a destination where great wine meets genuine connection.

Burtech Family Vineyard is open for tastings, light bites and live music. Reservations are recommended for weekends. Their BFV Club offers additional perks for members, such as a 15% discount on all wines, one complimentary glass for the member and a guest each week, and priority access to new releases and estate wines. Details about the club and more info on BFV can be found at burtechfamilyvineyard.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting a five-course Penfold’s Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. The main course, crafted by Executive Chef Brian Gist, is Moroccan-spiced lamb chops with couscous and broccolini paired with Bin 600 California Cab Sauv/Shiraz. The cost is $120 per person and includes tax and tip. RSVP here.

• Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in Carmel Valley is hosting a Daou Wine Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy a 3-course dinner and dessert by Executive Chef Angelo Gijo paired with Daou’s Paso Robles wine. The main course features grilled hangar steak served with Yukon mashed potatoes, paired with 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve. Cost is $75 per person plus tax/tip. RSVP at 858-538-5884.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].