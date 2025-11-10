I want everything for Christmas

“My marketing isn’t generating the same results it used to,” my friend Charlie said.

Increased competition and rising costs had deteriorated his advertising results, and new messaging wasn’t hitting the mark. He needed to diversify his communications channels.

Marketing has changed radically over the past few years. Anyone relying on the “I never needed to do that before” excuse is just asking for trouble.

Because marketing’s not just email, social media, or networking today. It must incorporate podcasts, blogs, influencers, and a host of tools you may have previously overlooked, ignored, or simply not considered.

The reality is you need to be everywhere at once.

Even $691 billion multinational behemoth Amazon follows this approach. Despite being one of the planet’s best-known brands, they still have competition from Alibaba, Walmart and others.

Which explains the Amazon catalog I received; a 60-page gift guide with over 1,000 items and offering “Every Thing for Every Holiday.”

Now, Amazon already knows my name and how to find me, but this catalog was addressed to “Current Resident” at my PO box.

They’re obviously on a fishing expedition. And since they don’t know where potential customers lurk, they’ve adopted a “flood the zone” approach.

Their catalog guides indecisive gift buyers with themed collections (“for kids,” “under $50,” “tech lovers,” etc.) to the company’s website to facilitate their purchase.

In other words, they’re using direct mail to reinforce the brand and expand marketing outreach. That’s very smart!

Regardless of what you sell, your business or nonprofit can follow Amazon’s lead if you have a clear vision of future sales goals. Understand your customer profile and what they want to buy. Then test some new marketing tools to help you reach those customers where they live.

Remember, sharks must swim or they’ll die. If your business doesn’t grow, it’ll perish. Just as Charlie is learning, the fact that something worked before doesn’t mean it’ll work again. However, always having one more marketing tool in your arsenal can make all the difference.

So look hard and unemotionally at every communications vehicle you’re using. If it’s working, keep it. If it’s inefficient, replace it.

Make 2026 your best year yet with a holistic approach to your marketing plan. Your organization’s very survival may be at stake!

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Get more strategic advice. www.askmrmarketing.com.