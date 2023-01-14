San Marcos stabbing victim, 60, dies in hospital, suspect in custody

SAN MARCOS — A 23-year-old woman is now facing a first-degree murder charge after a 60-year-old man died from his injuries today after being stabbed last week in San Marcos, law enforcement said Friday.

Around 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 200 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, deputies discovered Martin Mendoza, a resident of San Marcos, in a parking lot bleeding from his upper torso with apparent stab wounds. Mendoza was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 9.

Deputies identified a suspect after speaking with witnesses and soon located Dahlia Silvia Perez a few blocks from the crime scene. Perez was arrested and booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee late Saturday evening on suspicion of attempted murder.

After Mendoza’s death, Perez’s charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the circumstances and motivation of the apparent stabbing and the relation between Mendoza and Perez are unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit during business hours at 858-285-6330 and after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

