San Marcos fatal shooting victim ID’d; suspect still unknown

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Sheriff’s Department has identified the 17-year-old victim killed in a shooting at a shopping center last week.

Isaac Shekhayem of San Marcos was shot late in the evening on May 15 while standing with a group in a parking lot in the 900 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard when an unknown assailant exited a vehicle and fired several shots toward the group.

Shekhayem, who suffered a gunshot injury to the upper torso, was transported by two companions to Palomar Medical Center, where he later died.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting, including the motivation and circumstances. There is still no information to share about the suspect, the department said.

A GoFundMe created to raise funds for Shekhayem’s memorial has raised over $6,800 as of Tuesday. The fundraiser describes the 17-year-old as a “caring and loving person who’d always look out for the people he cared about.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.