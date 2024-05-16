Teen, 17, killed in San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS — A 17-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night at a shopping center in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 900 block of Los Vallecitos Boulevard. According to law enforcement, a vehicle pulled up a group of people standing in a parking lot, and an individual exited the vehicle and fired several shots toward the group.

A 17-year-old male was struck in the upper torso and transported to Palomar Medical Center by two companions. He later died at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, including the motivation and circumstances. There is no current information about the suspect, and the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, the department said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.