Ruffino shines at Del Mar Wine and Food Festival, The Godfather

Ruffino made a strong showing at this year’s Del Mar Wine and Food Festival, pouring at two locations. In the general section, Ariana introduced guests to Ruffino’s sparkling and white wines: Prosecco, Prosecco rosé, Orvieto Classico, and the elegant Aqua di Venus Pinot Grigio.

In the VIP tent, brand ambassador Caterina Corvino Velez poured a flight of Ruffino’s reds, showcasing the depth of Tuscan winemaking. Guests enjoyed the Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti Classico Gran Selezione (DOCG), Greppone Mazzi Brunello di Montalcino (DOCG), Modus (Toscana IGT) and Modus Primo (Toscana IGT).

I had the opportunity to experience three of these wines just weeks earlier during Ruffino’s wine dinner at The Godfather in Kearny Mesa, which Caterina also narrated. One new discovery at the Del Mar festival, however, was the Modus Primo, Ruffino’s limited-production Super Tuscan made from merlot, Sangiovese and cabernet sauvignon.

Aged 18 months in new French oak and produced in quantities never exceeding 10,000 bottles per year, Modus Primo reflects the finest expression of Poggio Casciano’s terroir. Its aromas of ripe cherry, orange zest and spice unfold into a full, harmonious palate with blackberry, chocolate and silky tannins.

The Modus Primo poured seamlessly with two standout neighboring bites at the festival: short rib empanadas from Amalfi Llama, served by GM Dino Lubat and brand ambassador Nadia Chopoff, and beef tartare from Estancia La Jolla Executive Chef Katie Weber. Both dishes highlighted the wine’s depth and elegance, creating memorable festival pairings.

Caterina, Ruffino’s USA director and brand ambassador, is one of the foremost voices in Italian wine. Raised in her family’s fine dining restaurant and armed with sommelier certifications in San Francisco and New York, she has held leadership roles with Domaine Select and Constellation Brands. Today, she represents Ruffino across the country, sharing Tuscany’s legacy through engaging storytelling and immersive tasting experiences.

Founded in 1877 by cousins Ilario and Leopoldo Ruffino in Pontassieve, Tuscany, Ruffino pioneered a new era of Italian winemaking, marrying quality with vision. Their Riserva Ducale quickly won acclaim, even capturing the attention of the Duca di Aosta, who in 1890 made Ruffino the official supplier to the Italian monarchy.

From that legacy grew Riserva Ducale Oro, a gold-labeled Chianti Classico that remains one of Ruffino’s crown jewels. Through postwar challenges, global expansion in the 1950s, and milestones such as earning the very first DOCG strip for Chianti in 1984, Ruffino has continually elevated Tuscan wine. Innovations like Modus, their celebrated Super Tuscan, and the sustainability-driven Ruffino Cares program underscore their balance of tradition and progress.

Today, Ruffino’s excellence is recognized worldwide — most recently with four wines earning top scores in Wine Spectator’s August 2025 issue, affirming their place at the pinnacle of Chianti Classico and beyond.

At The Godfather in Kearny Mesa, Ruffino’s wines took center stage in a five-course dinner that paired Italian tradition with culinary artistry. Executive Chef Hilario Rodriguez created the menu, while Caterina guided guests through the tasting, weaving Ruffino’s history into each pour.

The evening began with bruschetta, smoked salmon, and prosciutto paired with fig and creamy burrata, accompanied by Aqua di Venus Pinot Grigio. With citrus vibrance and herbal nuances of sage and rosemary, the Pinot Grigio cut cleanly through the savory richness of the starters.

Next came tartara di filetto — raw beef balanced with mustard, capers and lemon zest. Ruffino’s Chianti Classico Riserva Oro, with violet, cherry, and tobacco on the nose, brought vibrant Sangiovese acidity and delicate tannins that lifted the dish’s earthy depth.

The third course, braised short rib tortellacci in porcini cream, found harmony with Modus. Its blackberry, spice and balsamic hints echoed the mushroom glaze, while supple tannins carried the dish to a lingering finish.

For the main course, bistecca al ferri pizzaiola showcased prime flat iron steak with capers, olives and tomato. Brunello di Montalcino Greppone Mazzi rose to the challenge, layering plum, currant and chocolate with firm structure and elegant polish.

Dinner concluded on a sweet note: mocha crème brûlée with Moscato d’Asti. Its bright bouquet of acacia, elderflower and peach, coupled with a playful sparkle, provided a refreshing counterpoint to the creamy dessert.

Between the energy of the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival and the intimacy of The Godfather dinner, Ruffino reminded San Diegans why Tuscan wines endure as some of the world’s most beloved.

Whether enjoyed in a bustling festival tent or over a five-course Italian feast, Ruffino’s portfolio offers approachability and artistry. With Caterina Corvino Velez leading the way, each glass tells a story of heritage, innovation and the timeless beauty of Tuscany.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

On Monday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m., Glass Box in Del Mar’s Sky Deck celebrates National Girls Night Out Day with a nine-course matcha-themed dinner ($85 per person++). Executive Chef/Owner Ethan Yang showcases the versatility of matcha, weaving it into cocktails, savory dishes and desserts.

Highlights include matcha-cured Ora King salmon tartare, wagyu with garlic matcha aioli, matcha soba with uni and matcha white chocolate mousse — an immersive experience where matcha stars in every course. RSVP at bit.ly/41TNp7l.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and Founder/Advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].