Remley pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot

VISTA — The North County woman behind an infamous failed multimillion-dollar horse show pleaded guilty this week to soliciting the murder of her husband.

Tatyana Remley, 43, pleaded guilty in Vista Superior Court on Thursday to one count each of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a concealed firearm that was not registered in her name. She was immediately sentenced to a stipulated three years and eight months in state prison.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a second gun-related charge as part of the plea bargain.

Remley was arrested in August after offering to pay an undercover deputy to kill her husband, Mark Remley, during a sting operation. She brought along a “down payment” and three firearms to the meeting, and described in detail how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement was first informed of Remley’s murder-for-hire plans around a month earlier, after she made a similar offer to one of the couples’ mutual friends, who reported it to police along with Mark Remley.

Remley’s change of plea comes just weeks before her scheduled preliminary hearing in mid-January.

Tatyana and Mark Remley were both involved in the creation of Valitar, a circus-style horse show planned to run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012. However, the show was canceled after just a handful of performances, leaving vendors, employees and creditors unpaid.

The two have been married since 2011, but have filed for divorce and reconciled multiple times over the years. Tatyana Remley most recently filed for divorce in July, requesting $15,000 in monthly spousal support.

She also claimed in court filings that she was not safe around her husband, and that he had previously held a gun to her head and chased her around their home with a knife. Mark Remley told The Coast News these claims were fabricated.

Law enforcement is also investigating a fire that destroyed the couple’s former shared home on Rancho Reposo in Del Mar in early July. Mark Remley alleged to The Coast News that his wife intentionally set the house ablaze.

The Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed the cause of the fire, but said Tayana Remley was at the house with several firearms and ammunition on the day of the incident. In divorce filings prior to her arrest, Remley said she did not know how the house had burnt down, but requested that the court grant her sole use of the property.