Police ID woman killed in San Marcos stabbing

SAN MARCOS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman killed in a stabbing earlier this week in San Marcos.

Angela Marie Lanway, 42, was discovered with a stab wound on Dec. 26 in a shopping center in the 100 block of North Twin Oaks Valley Road. Law enforcement provided medical aid and transported her to the hospital, but she was later pronounced deceased, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Ziyah Jay Patterson, 29, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with first-degree murder. While police are still investigating the circumstances around the murder, they confirmed that Patterson and Lanway were in a relationship.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 during the day or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.