Tatyana Remley makes court appearance in murder-for-hire case

VISTA — A North County horse show producer appeared in Vista Superior Court on Oct. 16 after her recent arrest for allegedly trying to pay someone to kill her husband in a murder-for-hire plot.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was issued two no-contact orders during a hearing Monday morning that forbid her from contacting her husband, Mark Remley, and Garrett Winne, a friend of the couple whom Remley allegedly solicited for the murder.

Remley reportedly offered money to Winne in July to carry out the murder of her husband, whom she married in 2011 but has been separated from since May. Winne reported the incident to law enforcement, and Remley was arrested on Aug. 2 in a sting operation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Meeting with an undercover officer at a Starbucks in Solana Beach, Remley “provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed of” and brought along a “down payment” and three firearms, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and Remley’s public defender declined to comment on the case. Remley will be back in court on Nov. 28.

Both Tatyana and Mark Remley are known for their infamous production of Valitar. This failed multimillion-dollar acrobatic equestrian show was set for a 45-day run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012 but was canceled after just a few performances. Dozens of performers and vendors were left high and dry as a result.

Remley and her husband have been married since 2011, with court documents indicating a lavish lifestyle and a fraught and, at times, violent relationship between the two. The two have initiated divorce proceedings and reconciled multiple times over the past decade.

In a July petition, Remley alleged that her husband had been physically abusive toward her and caused her to fear for her life. She also asked the court to order Mark Remley to pay spousal support and grant her exclusive use of their shared home in Del Mar.

However, the $5 million home on Rancho Reposo had been largely destroyed in a fire earlier that month, an incident that the sheriff’s department is still investigating. Mark Remley claimed to The Coast News that his wife intentionally burned down the home.

Along with solicitation of murder, Remley is facing two weapons charges — carrying and concealing three firearms not registered in her name in a vehicle, a felony, and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place not registered in her name, a misdemeanor.

Remley has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail at Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee.

