Del Mar horse show producer arrested for soliciting husband’s murder

DEL MAR — The North County woman behind a failed multimillion-dollar horse show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds over a decade ago was arrested earlier this month on charges of soliciting the murder of her husband.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was arrested at a Starbucks on Loma Santa Fe in Solana Beach on Aug. 2, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. She is being held without bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

Tatyana allegedly sought someone to murder Mark Remley, her husband of 12 years, sometime between July 1 and Aug. 2, according to a criminal complaint.

Along with solicitation of murder, Tatyana is facing two weapons charges — carrying and concealing three firearms not registered in her name in a vehicle, a felony; and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place not registered in her name, a misdemeanor.

She was previously arrested in early June for a felony vehicle theft charge, according to records.

Tatyana and Mark Remley both infamously led the production of Valitar, an acrobatic equestrian show set for a 45-show run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2012. However, they pulled the plug after just a handful of performances, leaving dozens of performers and vendors in the lurch.

They were also the owners of Solana Beach cycling studio Rhythm and Power, which opened in 2015 and suddenly closed in mid-2016.

Tatyana was arraigned on Aug. 4 in Vista Superior Court, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. A motion to set her bail at $50,000 was also denied by the judge.

Solicitation of murder can carry a sentence of three, six or nine years in California. The firearms felony charge could add another year to that sentence.

The Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office both declined to share details regarding the circumstances of the solicitation. However, Mark told The Coast News that in early July, he was informed by the couple’s mutual friend that Tatyana had offered the friend $2 million to kill Mark.

Mark said he informed police about her alleged attempt to have him killed and that they were able to arrest her a month later via a sting operation.

He also alleged that just days after his wife made the offer to their friend, she intentionally set fire to the Rancho Reposo home they once shared in early July.

The Del Mar Fire Department confirmed that they responded to a fire at the property, which reduced the entire interior of the home to ash. The city declined to share further information.

The bomb and arson unit of the Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and cannot confirm whether it was arson, spokesperson David LaDieu said.

In divorce petition documents from July, Tatyana Remley stated that the house burned down while she and a friend were present but that she did not know how the fire started.

Volatile history

Court documents from the past decade attest to an unstable and sometimes violent relationship between the couple, who have filed for divorce and reconciled multiple times since they married in 2011.

The pair most recently separated in May, according to court documents, with Tatyana filing for divorce in July. She has claimed that her husband verbally and physically abused her, stole and destroyed her property and cut her off financially.

Prior to this, Tatyana said the pair enjoyed a lavish lifestyle where she would spend upwards of $50,000 per month. She said she had unlimited access to credit cards and that Mark Remley owned luxury properties in Hawaii, Rancho Santa Fe and Coronado in addition to the Del Mar home.

In the July petition, Tatyana said she has no income since separating from Mark and asked the court to order him to pay $15,000 in monthly spousal support. She also requested to be granted exclusive use of the couple’s Del Mar home, two trucks, a horse trailer, an ATV and various pets, including parrots and goats.

“Wife is experiencing extreme financial strain. She is unable to maintain her realistic monthly expenses of just $12,000, much less [than] what she was accustomed to at $50,000. She has no income and does not have the same access to funds and assets that Respondent does,” Tatyana’s attorney Tiffany Brown said in a July divorce filing.

The filing also alleged that Mark Remley once put a gun to Tayana’s head in front of an employee and another time chased her around their home with a knife.

She also claimed to have been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by one of her husband’s friends in May while he was present.

In another petition for divorce from 2015, Tatyana Remley claimed that after the failure of Valitar in November of 2012, Mark Remley “had a meltdown that led him to discharge his firearms inside our Rancho Santa Fe home.”

The Coast News has requested but not yet received law enforcement reports for the alleged incidents that included specific dates.

Mark claimed that the allegations in his wife’s divorce petition were fabricated.

Tatyana’s next hearing will take place on Oct. 16.