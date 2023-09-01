Sheriff shares details of Tatyana Remley’s murder-for-hire plot

DEL MAR — Tatyana Remley was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot after admitting her plans to have her husband killed and his body disposed of to an undercover agent in a sting operation, law enforcement confirmed Thursday.

Remley, 43, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly soliciting the murder of Mark Remley, who she has been married to since 2011. The two had been separated since May but have previously shared homes in Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe.

After learning of her murder-for-hire plans, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department organized a sting operation, officials said. Tatyana met with an undercover detective on Aug. 2 at a Starbucks on Loma Santa Fe Drive, bringing along a “down payment” for the murder and three firearms.

“She provided detailed information on how she wanted her husband killed and his body disposed,” the Sheriff’s Department said, adding that she was arrested the same day.

Law enforcement has not revealed details of how they came to learn of her plot. However, Mark Remley told The Coast News that his wife approached their mutual friend about the murder for hire in early July, and that police were informed shortly afterwards.

Tatyana and Mark Remley are known for producing the infamous multimillion horse show Valitar, which shut down abruptly in 2012 after just a handful of performances at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, leaving performers and vendors high and dry.

Tatyana had initiated divorce proceedings with Mark in mid-July, asking the court to order him to pay $15,000 in monthly spousal support and to grant her control of several assets including vehicles and their property on Rancho Reposo in Del Mar.

The interior of the Rancho Reposo home was destroyed in a fire on July 2. When law enforcement responded to the scene, Tatyana was at the home and in possession of several firearms and as well as ammunition.

Tatyana was arrested for three firearms-related charges at that time, but was later released on bail.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.