Pure Project brewery set to open Vista location

VISTA — Opening two taprooms during a pandemic is quite the feat.

For Pure Project, the craft brewery is now adding Vista to its list of locations with a grand opening scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 30.

Dubbed Pure Project Vista, the company bought the building at 1305 Hot Spring Way, just east of the intersection of Melrose Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which will also serve as the company’s new headquarters, according to Makenna Barris, director of marketing.

Nestled along the “Hops Highway,” the 14,000-square foot building includes production lines, a 2,500-square-foot taproom, two outdoor sections and the ability for Pure Project to integrate its sustainability goals, Barris said.

For the grand opening, Pure Project Vista will have two food trucks and a specialty stout beer called Topkapi, a bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout with pistachio, honey and Graham Crackers, Barris said.

“We’re really excited to be here and meet the neighbors,” she added. “It really is a nice neighborhood with a good vibe.”

Pure Project, which has four other locations and a fifth coming to North Park in the fall, opened its Carlsbad location in July 2020, just as a new round of restrictions were levied by the state and county due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, while Pure Project was getting its Carlsbad location off the ground, the company had already laid the groundwork in Vista. They closed on the deal in the winter to purchase the building, which used to house production for Iron Fist Brewery, Barris said.

Since the building was already fitted for a brewery, Pure Project renovated to its style while still producing its beer over the past several months, she added. The highlights are a 15-barrel brewhouse, canning and bottling lines, 20 taps, outdoor seating and to-go services.

“This is the first property we own,” Barris said. “It gives us a lot of exciting opportunities. It really is a great location.”

Another advantage of the location, she said, is the proximity to residential neighborhoods and business parks. And because of the building’s size, Pure Project has been allowed to operate the facility with production and taproom components.

Lily Howard, marketing manager for Pure Project, said the company was not able to host a proper grand opening, so the one on July 30 will be nice to have. Barris said the brewery has been able to thrive during the pandemic due to customer support, to-go services and shipping their crafts in California and Nevada.

Additionally, Barris and Howard said the company’s plans include an aggressive sustainability component. These include a grain silo for less shipping, installation of solar panels to reduce electricity costs, eco-packaging and a carbon dioxide recapture system.

The carbon system, Barris said, would allow the company to use carbon dioxide created and to repurpose it for canning and other operations instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

The brewery will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.