San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum reopens indoor exhibit hall

ESCONDIDO – The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido reopened its indoor exhibit hall last week for the first time since the start of COVID-19 last year.

Since closing its indoor exhibits in March of 2020, the museum has been operating exclusively with its outdoor Discovery Garden.

In addition to closing to the public, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum also had to postpone its annual spring gala, and cancel all special events, field trips, spring camp and outreach activities.

On July 22, guests were invited to experience creepy crawlers and life’s littlest creatures up close, explore a traditional Argentinian home, and leave their mark on a giant chalkboard wall.

“The indoor space is a huge part of the hands-on learning aspect of the museum, and it has a lot more of the world culture, art and science activities that we really strive to incorporate into everything we do,” said Marketing and Events Manager Kathleen Sandoval. “It was really amazing to have families and children back on site.”

All museum guests ages 2 and up are required to wear masks inside and social distancing among family groups is strongly encouraged.

There are also new procedures and increased cleaning practices, including multiple hand washing and sanitization stations throughout the museum.

The museum also features a redesigned lobby, including a new entrance, new floors and updated walls.

“This was something that was highly anticipated among many of our guests. We were constantly getting questions about when we were going to reopen the space,” Sandoval said. “So I think families are really excited to come back in and, you know, nothing but positive reviews that we’ve heard.”

The reopening saw dozens of families who were eager to visit the new indoor exhibits with many families expressing how excited their children were to get back inside.

Starting Aug. 3, the museum will also be open during the week once again from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and guests will no longer be required to make reservations.

“It’s everything we’ve been working toward,” Sandoval said. “Altogether, it’s been 14 months of closure for us, and we’re excited to finally be able to offer what families and children come to us for, which is an immersive experience where kids can learn and explore and have fun.”