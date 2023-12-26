Police seeking public help in Carlsbad shooting that left two injured

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad police investigators sought the public’s help today in identifying and locating suspects who fled a shooting earlier this month.

On Dec. 13 at about 9:16 p.m., Carlsbad police officers responded to a report of gunfire at a vehicle collision on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Way.

Officers located a vehicle with one person who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Another victim, who had also been in the vehicle, was hit by gunfire and left the scene before officers arrived, according to police. That victim also suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was later located at a nearby hospital with another occupant of the vehicle, police said.

According to the evidence, someone from another vehicle likely fired on the victims’ vehicle in what may have been a gang-related shooting, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Carlsbad Police Det. Chris Collier at 442-339-5569, Lt. Eric Kovanda at 442-339-2146 or [email protected], or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.