Police investigate two separate road rampage cases in Vista

VISTA — The Vista Sheriff’s Station is investigating two separate road rage incidents that occurred in Vista in the past week, including a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with significant injuries.

On Aug. 24, the driver of a Toyota Sequoia was following a Jeep Cherokee through a residential neighborhood near Calle Jules and Via Felicidad. During the pursuit, the Sequoia struck multiple parked cars and a pedestrian before being rendered inoperable after crashing head-on into another vehicle.

The driver of the Sequoia, identified as Lindsey Bigbey, 45, fled her disabled vehicle and got into the passenger seat of the car she had been chasing. The driver, Nathan Robson, then fled the scene with Bigbey in his vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Law enforcement detained Bigbey and Robson, who are confirmed to be in a relationship, on Aug. 27 in Mission Bay following a multiday search. Felony charges have been filed against both suspects, with Bigbey facing charges for a hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon, and Robson charged with aiding and abetting and accessory after the fact.

In another road rampage incident on Aug. 27, a man who allegedly used his pickup as a battering ram on five other vehicles was arrested after leading deputies on a road and foot chase.

The driver, identified as Francisco Gerardo Sustaita, 44, started his rampage by deliberately ramming his Toyota Tundra into a vehicle in the Starbucks drive-thru in the 1700 block of West Vista Way around 2 p.m.

He fled the scene and then intentionally crashed into a second vehicle at a nearby intersection before fleeing again. He then led Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, crashing into several more vehicles along the way, and then fled on foot after his car was disabled near Valencia Drive.

Deputies apprehended Sustaita on foot and used a WRAP device to restrain him. He was also taken to the hospital for local treatment.

The Vista Fire Department responded to multiple crash scenes, which resulted in various minor injuries.

Sustaita is facing a long list of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing injury, resisting an officer, and driving without a license.

The Vista Traffic Unit is investigating the incident, and officers have not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.