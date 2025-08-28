Teen girl struck in hit-and-run near Torrey Pines HS

DEL MAR HEIGHTS — Police are still searching for the suspect who struck a 17-year-old girl with their car in a hit-and-run near Torrey Pines High School last week.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 around 9 p.m. in a parking lot at 3500 Del Mar Heights Road. Security camera footage of the incident, shared by ABC 10, showed a group of young women preparing to cross a parking lot and waving at an oncoming driver.

The vehicle stopped while they crossed the lot, but then sped up and hit one of the girls before fleeing the scene.

The young woman is seen getting back up on her feet and limping out of the lot with the help of her friends. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical attention.

According to the San Diego Police Department, there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.