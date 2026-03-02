Police investigate early morning stabbing in Carlsbad Village

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left an adult man injured in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a reported stabbing around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Grand Avenue, near the Carlsbad Village Coaster station, according to law enforcement. Officers located a man with multiple stab wounds and provided him with medical aid until he could be transported to the hospital, where he received treatment and is reportedly stable.

Police say the stabbing occurred during a physical altercation with multiple individuals and that the suspect fled before officers arrived on the scene.

The department’s Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the stabbing, and no arrest has been made yet. The attack appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Collier at [email protected] or 442-339-5569.