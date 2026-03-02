Pedestrian killed in Oceanside highway collision

OCEANSIDE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross a highway in Oceanside, authorities said.

The fatal collision was reported around 11:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of state Route 76 and Benet Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said a white Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on SR-76 collided with the pedestrian, who was believed to be crossing the highway from south to north just east of the intersection.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name and age have not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, police said.

Driving under the influence was not believed to be a factor in the collision. The department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.