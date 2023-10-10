Friends, residents celebrate life of Encinitas artist Mark Patterson

Friends and artists gathered Oct. 8 to celebrate the life of Mark Patterson, the late Encinitas artist known for his iconic “Surfing Madonna” mosaic currently displayed on the side of Leucadia Pizzeria.

In addition to his beloved artwork, Patterson, who died last month at the age of 70, also helped establish the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, an organization that has served over 1,800 children with disabilities at its annual Special Needs Surf Camp, hosted the longest beach run in the world and offered scholarships and awards for local youth and art.

Local artist Jim Babwe, who earned second place in a poetry contest hosted by the nonprofit group, read his poem, “An Attempted Ballad for the Surfing Madonna,” during Sunday’s celebration of Patterson’s life hosted by the nonprofit group.

“Let her ride her big blue wave and remember why a work of art is not a crime,” Babwe’s poem reads. “Artists don’t belong in court or locked up into cages. The rest of us understand. She’s a local surfer girl, a work of art, a creative for the ages.”

Patterson inspired other artists, including Peggy Sue Zepeta, who has created several artworks depicting deities riding the waves. A fan of Patterson’s work, Zepeta said she was excited when she finally had the opportunity to meet him. She quickly saw that he was a wonderful person, Zepeta said.

Scot Cheatham, a friend of Patterson’s since 1978, brought a box made by the Encintias artist when he was working on a fishing boat in Ketchikan, Alaska. The design tells the story of the raven stealing the sun, which is part of many Indigenous histories.

“Mark was an artist from the beginning, and this is my most prized possession,” Cheatham said.

Cathy Carey, president of the Surfing Madonna Oceans Foundation, was one of several speakers who shared stories and tributes to Patterson at the event.

“Today, the Surfing Madonna mosaic holds a place of spiritual meaning for some creative meaning for others, but for all, it is a message to save the ocean,” said Carey. “He was a kind of loving man and was well loved in return.”