Woman killed in San Marcos stabbing

SAN MARCOS — A woman died Tuesday night after being stabbed in San Marcos and a suspect has been taken into custody, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies received a report of a stabbing around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., a shopping area. There, they discovered an adult female with a stab wound, according to the department.

Medical aid was provided and the victim was rushed to the hospital, but she was pronounced deceased, the department said. Sheriff’s officials declined to share her identity at this time.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ziyah Jay Patterson, was detained at the location of the crime and has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Lt. Joseph Jarjura. Patterson is being held at Vista Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s officials said they are still gathering evidence and investigating the motivation and circumstances of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 during the day or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous reports can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

