Planet Fitness opens in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — Planet Fitness fitness center celebrated its new San Marcos location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official grand opening April 27. The new club is located at 641 S. Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was headlined by San Marcos Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Rungaitis, San Marcos High School leadership and members of the Cheer Team, and One World Fitness CEO Bill Fidler.

One World Fitness donated $1,500 to San Marcos High School’s Athletic Department, demonstrating their commitment to healthy and active kids and to the community. The celebration, attended by dozens of community members, included a raffle prize giveaway of a 50-inch television, Airpods, and Fitbits. The club also provided discounted memberships for those who attended the grand opening.

“We are very excited to open this San Marcos club and bring additional health and wellness resources to San Marcos,” said Bill Fidler, One World Fitness CEO. “With the addition of this club, Planet Fitness will now have locations throughout the 78 Corridor, so regardless of where you live, work, or play in the community, there’s a Planet Fitness ready for you.”

Whether you’re a first-time gym user or a fitness veteran, Planet Fitness aims to create a community where everyone is accepted and respected. The new 25,000-square-foot club in San Marcos, fully equipped with COVID safety protocols in place, will feature state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, Black Card Spa, equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more. The club hours will be Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.