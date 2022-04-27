Legal Notices, April 29, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, the City Council will discuss the following item: DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the submission to the qualified electors of the City a ballot measure relating to a general tax on cannabis and hemp businesses and cultivation pursuant to Government Code sections 37100.5 and 37101. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Assistant Director of Finance: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. For further information, or to review the staff report prior to the hearing, please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/29/2022 CN 26502

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-422 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING AMENDMENTS TO THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 18 (BUILDING CODE) AND TITLE 21 (ZONING ORDINANCE) IMPLEMENTING CERTAIN HOUSING PROGRAMS REQUIRED UNDER THE 2021-2029 HOUSING ELEMENT The ordinance proposes changes to various sections of Title 18 (Building Code) and Title 21 (Zoning Ordinance) to implement three program objectives outlined in the city’s Housing Element: • Clarify the current legal authority in California housing laws that the Planning Commission and City Council cannot add additional subjective conditions during review of site development plans for affordable housing • Update definitions of what can be considered mixed use in commercially designated properties • Make amendments to the Building Code to allow building professionals to self-certify less complex building permits Implementation of these three housing program objectives is necessary for the continued consistency and provision of housing in accordance with the city’s General Plan and required for the state’s continuing certification of the city’s Housing Element. The proposed Building Code and Zoning Ordinance amendments are consistent with the goals and policies of the city’s General Plan. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 04/29/2022 CN 26500

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-420 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING TITLE 6 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD CHAPTER 6.20 – PHASED-IN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC FOODWARE BAN WHEREAS, the City of Carlsbad, California aims to be a leader in sustainability and take action to: protect our natural resources, the environment and wildlife, divert waste from landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase city cleanliness and quality of life by reducing litter on city beaches and public areas; and WHEREAS, the State of California has found and declared in California Public Resources Code Section 42355 that, “Littered plastic products have caused and continue to cause significant environmental harm and have burdened local governments with significant environmental cleanup costs”; and WHEREAS, expanded polystyrene, sometimes called “Styrofoam,” is a harmful pollutant that breaks down into smaller pieces, is easily carried by wind onto beaches and waterways, harms wildlife and persists in the marine environment; and WHEREAS, polystyrene items and small single-use plastic foodware items are often difficult to recycle and are not accepted in the city’s recyclable materials collection program; and WHEREAS, polystyrene has been identified as one of the most common contaminants in the city’s recyclable materials containers; and WHEREAS, single-use disposable materials from food and beverage consumption make up approximately 25% of the waste produced in California; and WHEREAS, the city adopted a Sustainable Materials Management Plan on August 20, 2019 through Resolution No. 2019-145 and a subsequent Sustainable Materials Management Implementation Plan on December 14, 2021 through Resolution No. 2021-291, to provide recommendations and actions to support the city’s achievement of its sustainability goals; and WHEREAS, a key initiative of the Sustainable Materials Implementation Plan is the research, development and implementation of policies that reduce waste and support the city’s sustainability goals, including an ordinance to address single-use plastic foodware and polystyrene; and WHEREAS, the state Legislature enacted Assembly Bill 1884 in 2018 prohibiting full-service restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless requested by the consumer; and WHEREAS, the state Legislature enacted AB 1276 in 2021, which expanded on AB 1884 to require accessory foodware (e.g., utensils, chopsticks, straws, stirrers) and condiments only be provided upon consumer request, among other related requirements; and WHEREAS, AB 1276 does not prevent a city from adopting and implementing an ordinance that would further restrict a food facility or a third-party food delivery platform from providing single-use foodware accessories or standard condiments to a consumer; and WHEREAS, in addition to more sustainable alternatives for single-use foodware, the city wishes to encourage use of reusable foodware in order to emphasize the importance of source reduction and align with the city’s Sustainable Materials Implementation Plan goals; and WHEREAS, by providing single-use foodware accessories only upon request and increasing use of reusables, businesses can limit unnecessary inventory reductions; and WHEREAS, as a coastal community, protecting the cleanliness of the city’s beaches helps improve quality of life and stimulates the local economy by creating a more attractive environment for tourism; and WHEREAS, the acceptable alternatives to single-use foodware provided under the Ordinance will align with the materials accepted in the city’s collection program, which reduces confusion for residents, businesses, and visitors about source separation requirements, and ultimately reduces the risk of contamination; and WHEREAS, reducing contamination benefits waste haulers and facility operators by improving effectiveness of collection and processing, increasing quality of materials, meeting diversion targets, and extending the operating life of landfills; and WHEREAS, in order to support businesses with successful implementation, this ordinance includes a phased implementation approach that prioritizes education prior to enforcement. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows: SECTION I: The above recitations are true and correct. SECTION II: Title 6 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code is amended to add Chapter 6.20 – Phased-In Ban Single-Use Plastic Foodware Ban, which reads as follows: Chapter 6.20 PHASED-IN SINGLE-USE PLASTIC FOODWARE BAN Sections: 6.20.010 Intent and purpose. 6.20.020 Definitions. 6.20.030 Prohibition on polystyrene and single-use plastic foodware. 6.20.040 City facilities and city-affiliated events. 6.20.050 Foodware accessories requirements. 6.20.060 Other provisions. 6.20.070 Exemptions. 6.20.080 Enforcement. 6.20.090 Severability. 6.20.010 Intent and Purpose. A. It is the intent and purpose of this chapter to phase in a ban for the use of single-use plastic foodware provided in the city: 1. Protect wildlife and the environment by reducing harmful litter and marine debris; 2. Divert waste from landfills and reduce contamination of the city’s recyclable materials and organic materials collection programs; 3. Conserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions; 4. Improve the cleanliness of city public areas and beaches to increase quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors; and, 5. Align with the goals set forth in other city policies, including the current city council-adopted versions of the city’s Sustainable Materials Management Plan and Climate Action Plan. 6.20.020 Definitions. A. For purposes of this chapter the following words and phrases shall have the meanings respectively ascribed to them by this section, unless it is obvious from the context that another meaning is intended: “AB 1276” means the 2021 bill amending California Public Resources Code Sections 42270 and 42271 and adding California Public Resources Code Sections 42272 and 42273, relating to solid waste and the provision of certain single-use foodware accessories. “City” or “City of Carlsbad” means the entity that governs the incorporated territory of the City of Carlsbad, California. “City-affiliated event” means any event or activity that is sponsored or co-sponsored by the city, is paid for, in part or full, using city funds, occurs on city-owned property, or requires a special event permit pursuant to Chapter 8.17 of this code or other authorization from the city. “City facilities” means any building, structure, facility, park, or vehicle owned, leased, or operated by the city, its agents, agencies, departments, and authorized designees. For purposes of this chapter, “City facility” does not include city-owned buildings, structures, property, parks, public spaces, or vehicles operated by an entity other than the City pursuant to a lease or other contractual arrangement. “City funds” means all monies or other assets received and managed by, or which are otherwise under the control of the city, and any notes, bonds, securities, certificates of indebtedness or other fiscal obligations issued by the city. For purposes of this chapter, “City funds” do not include funds received and managed by, or which are under the control of, any business improvement district. “Compostable” means materials that meet all of the following conditions: 1) Are accepted for collection in the city’s organic materials collection program, as determined by the city manager or designee; 2) Meet the “ASTM standard specification” for compostability, as defined in California Public Resources Code Section 42356, or a subsequent standard if revised by the state in accordance with Public Resources Code Section 42356.1. 3) Comply with the labeling requirements of California Public Resources Code Section 42357; and 4) Comply with the regulated perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances standards set forth in California Health and Safety Code Section 109000, as applicable to the types of “food packaging” defined under that section. “Consumer” has the same meaning as in California Health and Safety Code Section 113757. “Enforcement agency” means the City of Carlsbad or its authorized agents charged with ensuring compliance with this chapter. “Enforcement official” means the city manager of the City of Carlsbad or designee. “Food service provider” means any person or establishment that provides or sells prepared food or beverages on or off its premises within the city, including: 1) A restaurant, café, coffee shop, fast-food restaurant, drive-through service, grocery store, supermarket, convenience store, delicatessen, cafeteria, farmers’ market vendor, or similar facility where prepared food is available for consumption on or off the premises; 2) Any mobile food facility, mobile food vendor, catering operation, food truck, or temporary food facility that provides prepared food; 3) Transient lodging facilities, including hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts that provide prepared food, regardless of whether the prepared food is complementary or available for purchase by the consumer; and, 4) Entities specified in California Health and Safety Code Sections 113789(a) and 113789(b). For the purposes of this chapter, the definition of food service provider does not include the entities specified under Section 6.20.070. “Foodware” means items used for containing, serving, or consuming prepared food, including containers, cups, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, boxes, and foodware accessories. Foodware does not include polystyrene egg cartons, meat trays, coolers, ice chests, or packing materials. “Foodware accessory” means foodware items, including utensils (e.g., forks, knives, spoons, and sporks), straws, stirrers, condiment cups and packets, cup lids, cup sleeves, cocktail sticks, toothpicks, splash sticks, spill plugs, and other similar accessory items used as part of or alongside prepared food. “Person” means any person, business, corporation, or event organizer or promoter; public, nonprofit, or private entity, agency, or institution; or, partnership, association, or other organization or group, however organized. “Polystyrene” means a thermoplastic petrochemical material utilizing the styrene monomer including, but not limited to, polystyrene foam or expanded polystyrene processed by any number of techniques including, but not limited to, fusion of polymer spheres (expandable bead polystyrene), injection molding, foam molding, extrusion-blow molding (extruded foam polystyrene), and clear or solid polystyrene (oriented polystyrene). “Prepared food” means food or beverages that are prepared and served or provided by the food service provider using any cooking or food or beverage preparation technique and that are ready to consume, either on or off the food service provider’s premises, without further food or beverage preparation or repackaging. Prepared food includes “beverages” and “ready to eat food” as defined in California Health and Safety Code Sections 113739 and 113881, respectively. Prepared food does not include raw or uncooked whole fruits or vegetables that are not prepared through chopping, squeezing, blending, mixing, or otherwise altered through food preparation; or, uncooked meat, poultry, fish, or eggs that are not intentionally provided for further consumption without food preparation. “Regulated entities” means food service providers, city facilities, city-affiliated events, or other persons regulated by this chapter. “Reusable” means items manufactured out of durable materials to be used repeatedly over an extended period of time and are able to be washed and sanitized in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. “Single-use” means items designed for one-time or limited use prior to being discarded, and not designed for repeated use and sanitizing. “Standard condiment” means relishes, spices, sauces, confections, or seasonings that require no additional preparation and that are usually used on a food item after preparation, including ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, soy sauce, hot sauce, salsa, salt, pepper, sugar, and sugar substitutes. “Third-party food delivery platform” has the same meaning as in California Health and Safety Code Section 113930.5. 6.20.030 Prohibition on polystyrene and single-use plastic foodware. A. Food service providers shall not provide prepared food in foodware made of polystyrene and shall only use foodware that is reusable or compostable. B. Food service providers shall comply with the requirements of this chapter for both on-premises and off-premises consumption of prepared food; and, for any method of ordering, including in-person, telephone, drive-through, self-serve, web or other digital order, or through a third-party food delivery platform. C. Notwithstanding Section 6.20.030(A), the following foodware types are permissible: 1. A food service provider may use non-compostable foil wrappers if those wrappers are necessary to contain and form the prepared food (e.g., for burritos or wraps), provided that such wrappers are accepted in the city’s recyclable materials collection program; and, 2. A food service provider may maintain a small supply of single-use plastic straws to provide to consumers with a disability or other medical or health conditions, in accordance with Section 6.20.070. Such straws shall be provided only upon request, in accordance with Section 6.20.050. 6.20.040 City facilities and city-affiliated events. A. The procurement, use, or distribution of foodware that is made of polystyrene or foodware that is not reusable or compostable shall be prohibited at all city facilities, and city-affiliated events. Foodware accessories shall be distributed in accordance with Section 6.20.050. B. The city, its departments, agents, employees, or designees acting in their official capacity as representatives of the city, shall not purchase or otherwise procure foodware that is made of polystyrene or that is not compostable or reusable. City funds utilized in any manner, including purchase orders, purchasing cards, and grant money, shall not be used to purchase foodware that does not comply with the requirements of this chapter. C. All special event permit applications required by Chapter 8.17 of this code, city facility rental agreements, leases, vendor contracts, or other such approvals for applicable activities or services on city property shall include a provision requiring the applicant to assume responsibility for complying with the requirements of this chapter. 6.20.050 Foodware accessories requirements. A. Regulated entities shall distribute foodware accessories in accordance with this chapter and AB 1276. To the extent that this chapter is more stringent, this chapter shall govern, as permitted under California Public Resources Code Section 42271(h). B. Except as provided in subsections 6.20.050(E) through 6.20.050(H) below, regulated entities shall not provide any single-use foodware accessory or standard condiments packaged for single use to a consumer unless the foodware accessory or standard condiment is requested by the consumer. C. Regulated entities shall comply with the requirements of this section for both on-premises and off-premises consumption of prepared food; and, for any method of ordering, including in-person, telephone, drive-through, self-serve, web or other digital order, or through a third-party food delivery platform. D. Single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments packaged for single use provided by regulated entities for use by consumers shall not be bundled or packaged in a manner that prohibits a consumer from taking only the type of single-use foodware accessory or standard condiment desired without also having to take a different type of single-use foodware accessory or standard condiment. E. A food service provider may ask a drive-through consumer if the consumer wants a single-use foodware accessory, rather than the consumer initiating the request, if the single-use foodware accessory is necessary for the consumer to consume prepared food, or to safely transport or prevent spills of prepared food. F. A food service provider that is located entirely within a public use airport, as defined in Section 77.3 of Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, may ask a walk-through consumer if the consumer wants a single-use foodware accessory, rather than the consumer initiating the request, if the single-use foodware accessory is necessary for the consumer to consume prepared food, or to safely transport or prevent spills of prepared food. G. A food service provider may provide lids or cup sleeves for beverages that are provided via drive-through or delivery by the food service provider or a third-party food delivery platform without consumer request, if specifically necessary for the consumer to safely consume such beverages, or for prevention of spills and the safe transport of beverages. H. A third-party food delivery platform shall provide consumers with the option to request single-use foodware accessories or standard condiments from a food service provider serving prepared food. The third-party food delivery platform shall provide the food service provider with the option to customize its menu on the platform and provide technical assistance to the food service provider as needed in order to make such changes. I. If a food service provider uses any third-party food delivery platform for prepared food, the food service provider shall customize its menu with a list of available single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments, and only those single-use foodware accessories or standard condiments selected by the consumer shall be provided by the food service provider. If a consumer does not select any single-use foodware accessories or standard condiments, no single-use foodware accessory or standard condiment shall be provided by the food service provider for delivery of prepared food, except as provided for in subsection 6.20.050(G) above. J. Nothing in this section shall prohibit a regulated entity from making unwrapped single-use foodware accessories available to a consumer using refillable self-service dispensers that dispense one item at a time to allow for single-use foodware accessories to be obtained. K. Nothing in this section shall prohibit a regulated entity from making standard condiments available to a consumer using refillable self-service dispensers to allow for standard condiments to be obtained. 6.20.060 Other provisions to reduce use of single-use plastics. A. Regulated entities are encouraged, but not required, to take actions in addition to the requirements of this chapter that support a goal of reducing the use of and waste generated by single-use foodware. B. Regulated entities are strongly encouraged, but shall not be required, to provide refillable or reusable foodware rather than disposable foodware for consumers, to the greatest extent practicable. C. A regulated entity that offers standard condiments is encouraged to use bulk dispensers for the condiments rather than condiments packaged for single use. D. Food service providers, at their discretion, may include a charge for foodware provided to consumers or provide other incentives to encourage use of reusable foodware. E. Within 30 days of the effective date of this chapter, food service providers shall post educational materials regarding the requirements of this chapter, if such materials are provided by the city. The educational materials shall be posted on or near the food service provider’s menu, point-of-sale counter, or other location that is clearly visible to the consumer prior to ordering. 6.20.070 Exemptions. The following exemptions and waiver provisions shall apply: A. Entities excluded from the requirements of this chapter include correctional institutions, health care facilities, residential care facilities, and public and private school cafeterias, as defined in California Public Resources Code Section 42273. B. The city manager may temporarily exempt regulated entities from some or all of the provisions of this chapter during an “emergency”, as defined in Section 6.04.020, for the immediate preservation of public peace, health, or safety consistent with the provisions of Chapter 6.04. C. The city manager or designee may exempt certain item(s) from the provisions of this chapter, if the city manager or designee determines that no reasonably feasible alternative is available for one or more types of foodware regulated under this chapter, until the city manager or designee determines that a feasible alternative is available. D. Nothing in this chapter shall restrict, or be construed to constrict, the availability and provision of single-use plastic straws requested by a consumer with a disability or other medical or health condition or circumstance. It shall not be a violation of this chapter for a regulated entity to provide a single-use plastic straw to such individuals that specifically request plastic straws in accordance with this subsection. E. The city manager or designee may adopt rules, regulations, or forms for regulated entities to obtain full or partial temporary waivers for up to six months from one or more requirements of this chapter. The subject of such waivers may include feasibility-based exemptions. The city manager or designee may also adopt an administrative fee for waiver applications, as well as a process for waiving administrative fees for certain applicants. 6.20.080 Enforcement. A. The enforcement agency and enforcement official may exercise any code enforcement powers and procedures as provided in Title 1 of this code. The enforcement agency and enforcement official shall enforce the requirements set forth in Section 6.20.050 commencing June 1, 2022; and, shall enforce the requirements of all other requirements of this chapter, unless otherwise provided in subsequent sections, commencing July 1, 2023. B. Each regulated entity shall maintain records demonstrating compliance with the requirements of this chapter and make such records available for inspection upon request of the city manager or designee. C. The first and second violations of this chapter shall result in a notice of violation, and any subsequent violation shall constitute an infraction punishable by a fine of twenty-five dollars ($25) for each day in violation, but not to exceed three hundred dollars ($300) annually. D. The city manager or designee is authorized to establish rules and regulations and to take any and all actions necessary for the administration and enforcement of this chapter. Such actions may include inspecting the premises of the regulated entity to verify compliance with this chapter. E. All regulated entities required to have a business license under Chapter 5.04 of this code shall certify in writing their compliance with the provisions of this chapter as part of their annual business license renewal application. F. The city attorney is authorized to pursue all available administrative, civil, and criminal remedies set forth in this code to enforce this chapter. The city attorney may seek legal, injunctive, or other equitable relief to enforce this chapter. G. The remedies and penalties provided in this section may be cumulative and are not exclusive. 6.20.090 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances, is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter or the application of the chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk’s Office shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 5th day of April, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 19th day of April, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta. NAYS: None. ABSENT: Norby. 04/29/2022 CN 26486

NEW VILLAGE ARTS THEATRE, CARLSBAD NOTICE INVITING BIDS Project Name: New Village Arts (NVA) Theatre, Carlsbad Bid Submittal Deadline: Friday May 27th at 2pm. Pre-Bid Job Walk: Mandatory (see below for access arrangements/dates) Required Contractor’s Classification(s): B Prevailing Wages to be paid: Required Complete bid package/Construction Documents are available for request via [email protected] and will be available commencing 05/02/22. Description of Work: Approximately a 4,700 sq. foot tenant improvement project with exterior improvements (South and East walls of premises). Interior spaces include Box office, lobby, lounge, bathrooms, exhibit and gallery seating area, rehearsal classroom. Areas excluded are existing storage, exiting offices and theatre. Refer to the Notice of Inviting Bids for additional work description. Time/Location of Pre-Bid Job Walk: A mandatory Pre-bid Job Walk of the project site will be held at the New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008 on Monday 9th May, Tuesday 10th May and Wednesday 11th May and arrangements for specific days and times are to be made via [email protected] Until 2pm on May 27, 2022, New Village Arts (NVA) shall accept sealed bids, clearly marked as such, at New Village Arts, Inc., 2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008-7314, Attn: Rae Henderson, Managing Director, by mail or delivery service, at which time they will be opened and read. INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS AND BID REQUIREMENTS This bid and the terms of the Contract Documents and General Provisions constitute an irrevocable offer that shall remain valid and in full force for a period of ninety 90 days and such additional time as may be mutually agreed upon by NVA and the Bidder. NVA may disqualify a contractor or subcontractor from participating in bidding when a contractor or subcontractor has been debarred by jurisdictions in the State of California as an irresponsible bidder. The work shall be performed in strict conformity with the plans, provisions, and specifications as issued in the bid packages. OBTAINING PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS Bid package/Contract Documents may be obtained as a PDF version via request from [email protected]. No bid will be received unless it is made on the proposal form furnished by NVA. PREVAILING WAGE TO BE PAID The general prevailing rate of wages for each craft or type of worker needed to execute the Contract shall be those as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations pursuant to the sections 1770, 1773, and 1773.1 of the Labor Code. The Contractor to whom the Contract is awarded shall not pay less than the said specified prevailing rates of wages to all workers employed by him or her in the execution of the Contract. 04/22/2022, 04/29/2022 CN 26465

Notice of Public Sale - Palomar Estates East - Mobilehome: Lancer 1976, HCD Decal LBE7096, Serial A13230/B13230, Location: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #203, San Marcos CA 92069. Owner: Estate of Ira I. Henry Jr./Wanda L. Henry. Sale: May 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon CA 92020. Amount due: $14,856.91

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE - First American Title Insurance Company - Multiple Timeshare Estates at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad CA 92011. Sale: 05/19/2022 at 9:00 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon CA 92020. Claimant: Aviara Residence Club Owner's Association. Lien Recording: 01/19/2022; NOD Recording: 01/21/2022 Rampart Blvd, #290 Las Vegas, NV 89145 – Phone: (760) 603-3700, duly appointed Trustee under Notice of Delinquent Assessment (“NDA”), and pursuant to Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“NOD”), will sell at public auction for cash, lawful money of the United States of America, (a cashier’s check payable to said Trustee drawn on a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank as specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest now held under said NDA, to wit: Multiple Timeshare Estates as shown as Legal Description Variables on Schedule “1” (as described in the Declaration recorded on 04/13/2001 as 2001-0229327 as amended) located at 7210 Blue Heron Pl, Carlsbad, CA, 92011 with APN shown herein. The Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address shown herein. All recording references contained herein and on Schedule “1” attached hereto are in the County of San Diego, California. Said sale will be made, without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, as to title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said NDA, plus accrued interest thereon to the date of sale, estimated fees, charges, as shown in sum due on Schedule “1” together with estimated expenses of the Trustee in the amount of 675.00. The claimant, Aviara Residence Club Owner’s Association, a California non-profit mutual benefit corporation, under NDA delivered to Trustee a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. First American Title Insurance Company, a Nebraska Corporation. APN: See Schedule “1”. Batch ID: Foreclosure HOA 114951-FSA12-HOA. Schedule “1”: Lien Recording Date and Reference: 01/19/2022; Inst: 2022-0026640; NOD Recording Date and Reference: 01/21/2022; 2022-0032003; Contract No., Legal Description Variables, Owner(s), APN, Sum Due; 1009023, INTERVAL NO.: 43-41CD/06, 43-41CD/05 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 41, 41 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual; Annual , CARLOS REDMOND, 215-943-41-05 AND 215-943-41-06, $16,818.68; 1009047, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40CD/27 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , PAIGE D. PETERS, and the unrecorded interest of the spouse of PAIGE D. PETERS and ANTHONY WILLOUGHBY and DENITA WILLOUGHBY, Trustees of the WILLOUGHBY LIVING TRUST, DATED MARCH 21, 2008, 215-943-40-27, $8,566.84; 1009116, INTERVAL NO.: 33-07CD/32 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 07 SEASON: PLATINUM UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JESUS SANTOYO AND THE UNRECORDED INTEREST OF THE SPOUSE OF JESUS SANTOYO and ZILACOL, INC., 215-813-07-32, $8,566.84; 11294, INTERVAL NO.: 31-05CD/49 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 05 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JEANNE T. LEVY, Trustee of the JEANNE T. LEVY TRUSTEE SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST UDOT DATED JUNE 25, 1982, 215-813-05-49, $11,265.95; 12012, INTERVAL NO.: 21-19EF/51*E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 19 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Even Year Biennial , MORTON I. LEIB and ELAINE N. LEIB, Trustees of the LEIB TRUST, UDOT DATED JULY 7, 1986 AND AS RESTATED JANUARY 27, 1998, 215-818-19-34, $4,475.16; 1307, INTERVAL NO.: 11-21GH/10*E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/416 LOT: 21 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Even Year Biennial , M. DAVID POTTER, 215-815-21-27, $5,961.80; 15154, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40EF/52 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MELANIE BARNES, 215-944-40-52, $8,566.84; 15542, INTERVAL NO.: 42-40EF/07 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 40 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , KEVIN J. GODFREY and PATRICIA A. GODFREY, 215-944-40-07, $7,628.44; 17623, INTERVAL NO.: 42-36CD/10 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 36 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , MARILEE PETERSON, 215-943-36-10, $8,566.84; 17764, INTERVAL NO.: 42-36AB/21 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 36 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , CURRENT TRUSTEE of the MARTHA FRANCES DELGADO TRUST, 215-942-36-21, $8,566.56; 19084, INTERVAL NO.: 52-43GH/23, 43-39I/30, 33-08J/45 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 43, 39, 08 SEASON: PLATINUM; GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1; 1; 2 USE PERIOD: Annual ; Annual ; Annual , NINA REBECCA LEGATE a/k/a NINA R. LEGATE and ERNEST NELLO MARIANI, 215-945-43-23; 215-946-39-30 and 215-817-08-45, $22,278.48; 19145, INTERVAL NO.: 43-35I/20, 43-35I/21, 43-35I/22 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312; 1/312; 1/312 LOT: 35, 35, 35 SEASON: GOLD; GOLD; GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1; 1; 1 USE PERIOD: Annual ; Annual ; Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-946-35-20, 215-946-35-21 AND 215-946-35-22, $20,756.46; 19324, INTERVAL NO.: 43-35CD/42 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 35 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , LINDA M. WILLIAMS, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LINDA M. WILLIAMS TRUST UDOT DATED NOVEMBER 20, 2003, 215-943-35-42, $8,566.84; 19761, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38I/18 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-946-38-18, $6,918.82; 19917, INTERVAL NO.: 43-38EF/48 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 38 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JOHN HILBURN DAVIS, IV, 215-944-38-48, $8,566.84; 22469, INTERVAL NO.: 23-14J/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 14 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 1 USE PERIOD: Annual , DAVID K. PAGE and ANDREA B. PAGE, 215-817-14-13, $6,918.82; 22812, INTERVAL NO.: 31-13EF/50E UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/208 LOT: 13 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JORDAN-STEPHENS GROUP LLC, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, 215-814-13-50, $8,566.84; 3243, INTERVAL NO.: 23-14CD/13 UNDIVIDED INTEREST: 1/312 LOT: 14 SEASON: GOLD UNIT TYPE: 2 USE PERIOD: Annual , JOHN L. RUSSELL AND PEGGY J. RUSSELL, AS TRUSTEES OF THE RUSSELL FAMILY TRUST UDOT DATED MARCH 11, 1998, 215-813-14-13, $8,566.84. 04/29/2022, 05/06/2022, 05/13/2022 CN 26487

T.S. No. 096614-CA APN: 298-321-08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/2/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/16/2022 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/13/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0869275 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: WILLIAM R SNODGRASS, AND PATRICIA SNODGRASS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 659 MARSOLAN AVE, SOLANA BEACH, CA 92075-1930 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $341,854.89 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 096614-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 096614-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931732_096614-CA 04/15/2022, 04/22/2022, 04/29/2022 CN 26436

T.S. No. 21002331-1 CA APN: 226-630-43-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE - ZBS Law, LLP - Property: 549 WOODS DR SAN MARCOS CA 92069. Owners: RAMIRO GAMA AND MARIA LUVIA SOTELO. Deed of Trust: 02/17/2006, Instrument 2006-0115179. Sale: 05/09/2022 at 10:30 AM, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon CA 92020. Amount: $25,570.80 The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RAMIRO GAMA AND MARIA LUVIA SOTELO, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded on 02/17/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0115179 of Official Records of San Diego County, California; Date of Sale: 05/09/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $25,570.80 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 549 WOODS DR SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 226-630-43-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002331-1 CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 866-266-7512 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the file number assigned to this case 21002331-1 CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 04/04/2022 ZBS Law, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 , Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: 866-266-7512 or www.elitepostandpub.com Rick Mroczek, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of a bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34317 Pub Dates 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26434

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NINA TRIMBERGER Case# 37-2022-00007094-PR-LA-CTL. Petitioner: Deborah E. Arrants. Hearing: June 07, 2022, 11:00 AM, Dept. 504, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Attorney: Gregory S. Duncan, 1015 Chestnut Ave. #H3, Carlsbad CA 92008, 760.729.2774

NOTICE OF VEHICLE LIEN SALE - Champagne Lakes RV Resort, 8310 Nelson Way, Escondido CA 92026. Sale: May 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Property: 2011 31' Thor Hurricane Motorhome, Owners: Harry & Elaine McDermott

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case# 37-2022-00014578-CU-PT-NC. Petitioner: Cynthia Heredia. Name change: Mia Rae Heredia to Mia Rae Bradley. Review date: June 07, 2022, Dept. 25, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. Filed: 04/20/2022, Judge James E. Simmons Jr.

Notice of Public Auction - Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road #100, San Diego CA 92154. Sale: May 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Account: Cynthia Shafer - one container personal household goods

Notice of Public Auction - Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road #100, San Diego CA 92154. Sale: May 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Account: Patrick Maloy - one container personal household goods

Notice of Public Auction - Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road #100, San Diego CA 92154. Sale: May 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Account: Thomas Coyle - one container personal household goods

Notice of Public Auction - Chipman Relocation & Logistics, 1320 Air Wing Road #100, San Diego CA 92154. Sale: May 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Account: Gilbert Oaks - one container personal household goods

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FAYE KIRKLAND Case# 37-2020-00005130-PR-PW-CTL. Petitioner: John David Kirkland. Hearing: May 12, 2022, 1:30 PM, Dept. 502, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Attorney: Stephan A. Hoover, PO Box 723, Carlsbad CA 92018, 619.500.4525

STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: Norma Morales, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Doris V. Foix’s, said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Jaime Alvarado on this the 6th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2038 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of I.E.M., a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ishmael Enrique Morales Date of Birth: 05/20/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso County, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2022 Jaime Alvarado Attorney At Law 14190 Horizon Blvd El Paso Texas 79928 NORMA FAVELA ARCELEAU, DISTRICT CLERK El Paso County, Texas By, Lori Gonzalez Deputy 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26443

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PAUL ARCHIE RUSSELL Case# 37-2022-00010332-PR-LA-CTL. Petitioner: Daniel Orville Russell. Hearing: July 5, 2022, 11:00 AM, Dept. 504, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101. Attorney: Rich Gaines, 5900 La Place Ct. #105, Carlsbad CA 92008, 760.931.9923

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case# 37-2022-00011867-CU-PT-NC. Petitioner: Monica Mendez Dockry. Name change: Monica Mendez Dockry to Monica Mendez. Review date: May 17, 2022, Dept. 25, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. Filed: 03/30/2022, Judge Pamela M. Parker

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case# 37-2022-00012546-CU-PT-NC. Petitioner: Mabel Griseld Padilla. Name change: Mabel Griseld Padilla to Mabelle Griseld Padilla-Rodriguez. Review date: May 24, 2022, Dept. 25, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081. Filed: 04/05/2022, Judge James E. Simmons Jr.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008503: Aloha Concierge, 2205 Baxter Canyon Rd., Vista CA 92081. Owner: Grace Davis. Individual. Started: 01/01/2020

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009196: Redefine Realty, 2300 Boswell Rd. #100, Chula Vista CA 91914. Owner: West Edge Inc. Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009362: Fresh & Focused Marketing; J Marketing, 603 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. Owner: Jillian Muschell. Individual.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009305: Dave's Hot Tubs, 914 Knoll Vista Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Owner: Dave's Pool & Spa Inc. Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008759: Surfmade, 10730 Canyon Lake Dr., San Diego CA 92131. Owner: Amber Dawn Burvall. Individual. Started: 04/11/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008316: Oside E-Rides; Oside EV, 3052 Industry St. #106, Oceanside CA 92054. Owner: Oside E-Rides Inc. Corporation. Started: 06/01/2017

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009239: Solomon Property Management & Sales; SPMS, 973 Vale Terrace Dr. #106, Vista CA 92084. Owner: David Joel Solomon, 1730 Serrano St., Oceanside CA 92054. Individual. Started: 03/23/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009226: NCC Pool and Spa Maintenance; NCC Pest Solution; NCC Automation and Security; NCC Court, Playground, and Lot Maint.; NCC Housekeeping and Janitorial; NCC Flooring and Cleaning; NCC Landcare and Arborite; NCC Solar and Cleaning; NCC Window Art and Cleaning; NCC Vending and More, 839 Dewitt Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Owner: North County Commercial Inc. Corporation.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9007926: Altitude Jets, 616 Hunter St., Oceanside CA 92058. Owner: Beseler Enterprises LLC. Limited Liability Company.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008510: AG Talent, 1191 S. El Camino Real #154, Oceanside CA 92054. Owner: Angela Griffin. Individual.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008725: Scotch & Time; Scotchandtime; Bourbonandtime, 930 Via Mil Cumbres #94, Solana Beach CA 92075. Owner: Eric Kim. Individual. Started: 10/17/2017

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008878: Jrm Drone and Video Creation, 1812 S. Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. Owner: Joshua Merrill. Individual. Started: 04/01/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008829: James Woeber Inc., 842 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Owner: Matrix Universalis. Corporation. Started: 04/13/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9009073: GDN South Coast LLC; GDN Valley LLC; GDN Inland LLC; GDN Las Vegas LLC; GDN Los Angeles LLC, 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. Owner: GDN Miramar LLC. Limited Liability Company. Started: 12/29/2021

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008785: Online / Rock Electric, A Joint Venture, 489 Saxony Pl. #102, Encinitas CA 92024. Owners: WRKB Builders Inc. dba Online Builders; Rock Electric Inc. Joint Venture. Started: 04/08/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008714: Kalopsia Supply, 4451 Hermosa Way, San Diego CA 92103. Owner: Kennedy Ireland Hopkins. Individual. Started: 04/13/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9007432: JJ's Carwash & Details, 2128 Via Robles, Oceanside CA 92054. Owner: Byron David Pineda de León. Individual. Started: 02/17/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008826: Phenomenal Pool Service, 719 E. Bobier Dr., Vista CA 92084. Owner: William James Marriott Jr. Individual.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008718: The Lost Abbey, 155 Mata Way #104, San Marcos CA 92069. Owner: Port Brewing LLC. Limited Liability Company. Started: 05/01/2006

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9007822: Bluebird 646 Investments, 646 Valley Ave. #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. Owners: Pollie Gautsch, Andy Crocker. Co-Partners. Started: 01/01/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008536: Your Divorce Advocate, 17595 Drayton Hall Way, San Diego CA 92128. Owner: Jim Myers. Individual. Started: 12/15/2021

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008769: Rose Lake Design, 1710 La Tierra Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. Owner: Lylah Healy. Individual. Started: 07/28/2021

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008773: Carlsbad Weddings, 3461 Corte Sonrisa, Carlsbad CA 92009. Owner: Susana Canastra. Individual. Started: 04/14/2022

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008425: I Wear Used Clothes, 4592 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057. Owner: Nicole Stuart. Individual.

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008777: Home Decor Fine Rugs, 7480 Miramar Rd. #108, San Diego CA 92126. Owner: Amir Ghods, 15924 Avenida Calina, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. Individual. Started: 04/15/2012

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008391: Kindred Connections Genealogy Consulting, 1402 Temple Heights Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Owner: Rebecca P. Henry. Individual. Started: 03/19/2021

Fictitious Business Name #2022-9008255: iMerge Media, 701 Palomar Airport Rd. #300, Carl

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008685 Filed: Apr 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smoke & Salt. Located at: 281 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jarle Saupstad, 281 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2022 S/Jarle Saupstad, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2022 CN 26455

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008315 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. America’s Finest Pressure Washing. Located at: 2745 Berkeley Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. America’s Finest Pressure Washing LLC, 3541 Knollwood Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Hunter Milliman, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008478 Filed: Apr 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photo Jason Sullivan. Located at: 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jason Patrick Sullivan, 3044 State St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Sullivan, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008399 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Painting with Rita. Located at: 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rita Maria Stafford, 1273 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rita Maria Stafford, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008175 Filed: Apr 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Birth Waves Midwifery. Located at: 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3830 Valley Centre Dr. #705246, San Diego CA 92031. Registrant Information: 1. Birth Waves Midwifery Inc., 2373 Woodacre Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2019 S/Tatiana Koontz, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008394 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amanda Chen Photography. Located at: 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Amanda Chen, 6935 Whitecap Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/08/2022 S/Amanda Chen, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008390 Filed: Apr 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boo’s Blissful Intentions. Located at: 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Ashley Cruce, 1050 Chinquapin Ave. #18, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rachel Ashley Cruce, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007366 Filed: Mar 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal News Outlet. Located at: 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gilberto Gonzalez, 428 Massachusetts Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/29/2022 S/Gilberto Gonzalez, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26441

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9008268 Filed: Apr 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Manfredi Family Medicine. Located at: 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Manfredi Family Medicine LLC, 1082 Camino del Sol, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2021 S/Erin Kozlowski, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26440

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007738 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healthy Kids. Happy Planet! Located at: 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lean and Green Kids, 2009 Elevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Barbara Gates, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26433

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007040 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mana Body Therapy. Located at: 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Wendy Sallin, 312 Acacia Ave. #E, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Sallin, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29, 05/06/2022 CN 26431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007976 Filed: Apr 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hop Habit. Located at: 980 Park Center Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1334 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Point Beverage Company Inc., 1334 Rocky Point Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thomas Vogel, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26430

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007909 Filed: Apr 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Coast Bobcat LLC; B. Valley Bobcat LLC; C. Inland Bobcat LLC; D. Bobcat of Las Vegas LLC; E. Bobcat of Los Angeles LLC. Located at: 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 759, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Miramar Bobcat LLC, 210 Birmingham Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/1975 S/Richard M. Fuller, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26426

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007688 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Nutrition. Located at: 2102 Crestline Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deanna Brinkley, 2102 Crestline Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deanna Brinkley, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007096 Filed: Mar 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EnCompass Behavioral Health. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. EnCompass Behavioral Health, 2292 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/06/2019 S/Laurie Tarter, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007673 Filed: Apr 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Furr Babies CBD; B. La Bella Lacey. Located at: 614 Grant St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alicia-Marie Lacey, 614 Grant St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2021 S/Alicia-Marie Lacey, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9007570 Filed: Mar 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Real Estate Group. Located at: 12860 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catryn Fowler, 13340 Caminito Mendiola, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/25/2021 S/Catryn Fowler, 04/08, 04/15, 04/22, 04/29/2022 CN 26418