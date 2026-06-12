Phil Mickelson leaves Rancho Santa Fe club after misconduct allegation

RANCHO SANTA FE — San Diego native and longtime North County resident Phil Mickelson is no longer a member of a private Rancho Santa Fe golf club following an allegation of misconduct involving a female employee, according to a report published this week by Golf Digest.

Golf Digest reported that Mickelson, 55, is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club after a female employee accused the six-time major champion of making unwanted physical contact before a round of golf earlier this spring.

The publication cited multiple sources familiar with the matter and reported that the employee notified supervisors after the alleged incident. According to Golf Digest, club officials conducted an investigation and confronted Mickelson while he was on the course. He was then instructed to leave the property before finishing his round.

A spokesperson for Mickelson told Golf Digest that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up” and said the golfer remains focused on a family health matter that has kept him away from competition for much of 2026.

After publication of the story, a representative for Mickelson confirmed to Golf Digest that he had resigned his membership at the club.

In a statement provided to Golf Digest, The Farms Golf Club said it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and conducted an independent investigation.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action,” the club said. “This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

The club declined further comment, citing privacy concerns.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that investigators had attempted to locate evidence supporting a potential sexual assault allegation but had not found evidence that an assault occurred.

“At this time, we have not located any evidence to show an assault has occurred,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement reported by Golf Channel. Officials added that they would investigate further if additional information became available.

Mickelson, one of the most accomplished golfers in San Diego history, grew up in the region and has maintained deep ties to North County throughout his professional career. A graduate of the local junior golf ranks, he has long lived in Rancho Santa Fe and frequently practiced at both The Farms and the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

The Hall of Fame golfer has played only one competitive event this year, a LIV Golf tournament in South Africa in March. He previously announced he would step away from competition to address an undisclosed family health matter and subsequently missed both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Golf Digest reported that the health matter is unrelated to the incident at The Farms.

Mickelson won six major championships during his PGA Tour career, including the 2021 PGA Championship, where he became the oldest major winner in golf history. He later became one of the most prominent figures associated with LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed professional golf circuit.

This story is based on reporting by Golf Digest and Golf Channel. Allegations described in the reports have been denied or disputed by Mickelson’s representatives, and no criminal charges have been announced.