Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck by car on Friday in Vista

VISTA — The Vista Sheriff’s Station is investigating a fatal collision between a car and a 63-year-old male pedestrian along South Melrose Drive on Friday in Vista.

Vista deputies responded to reports of a collision in the 300 block of South Melrose Drive around 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 14 and discovered a pedestrian lying in a northbound lane. Investigators learned a gray Toyota RAV4 SUV had struck the individual, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office reported.

First responders attempted life-saving measures before the pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but they were pronounced deceased by 8:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene after the collision and was cooperative with investigators, and was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Sgt. Eric Cottrell said the man was not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision. He did not share other details about the circumstances of the incident.

The Vista Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit requests that anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information contact the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551.

This story was updated to add details about the pedestrian.