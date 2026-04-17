Patient goes missing from Encinitas health care facility

UPDATE: Cindy Ortiz has been located.
ENCINITAS — A patient at a coastal North County health care facility went missing today, prompting a law enforcement search.
The disappearance of Cindy Ortiz, 55, from an assisted-living home in the 900 block of Regal Road was reported shortly before 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Ortiz is believed to have left the area on foot, possibly wearing a green hospital gown or gray sweatpants, Lt. Mike Davis said. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Detail was deployed to look for her.
Ortiz, who has limited speech capabilities, is a 5-foot-2, roughly 120-pound Latina with gray hair.
Anyone who spots a woman matching her description is asked to call 858-868-3200 or 911 in an emergency.
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