County unemployment falls to 4.5% in February

SAN DIEGO — The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.5% in February 2026, down from a revised 4.7% in January and slightly above the year-ago rate of 4.4%, according to data released today by the state Employment Development Department.

The region’s unemployment rate compares with California’s 5.5% and the nationwide rate of 4.7% during the same period.

Between January and February, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,563,500 to 1,565,300, a gain of 1,800 jobs. Agricultural employment rose by 200 jobs.

Professional and business services posted the largest month-over-month gain, adding 2,200 jobs. More than 75% of those gains were in administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, which increased by 1,700 jobs. The remaining two subsectors also reported gains.

Five additional sectors recorded job growth, totaling 3,100 jobs. Leisure and hospitality increased by 2,000 jobs, all within accommodation and food services. Other services, government, financial activities and manufacturing also added jobs over the month.

Four industry sectors posted losses, totaling 3,500 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities lost 1,900 jobs, while private education and health services declined by 1,300 jobs.

Year over year, total nonfarm employment increased by 8,000 jobs, while farm employment declined by 100.

Private education and health services led annual gains, increasing by 12,500 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted for all of that growth, adding 12,800 jobs, while private educational services declined by 300.

Three additional sectors added a combined 11,700 jobs, with nearly 60% of those gains — 7,000 jobs — in leisure and hospitality. Other services, including professional and business services, accounted for the remainder.

Five sectors posted annual losses totaling 16,200 jobs. Government recorded the largest decline, down 7,700 jobs, with most losses in the federal sector. Construction, trade, transportation and utilities, information and manufacturing accounted for an additional 8,500 job losses.

In the past six months, the jobs report has been delayed and inconsistent. It remains unclear when March’s unemployment figures will be released.