The Coast News Group
Vista stabbing
San Diego County Sheriff's Department. File photo
One person stabbed to death after fight in Vista

by Coast News wire services0

VISTA — A person was stabbed to death late Sunday night after a provocation near the intersection of East California Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said today.

The stabbing happened at 11:35 p.m. Sunday after a fight or argument, a sheriff’s watch commander said. One person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating the death.

There was no immediate description of a suspect and no further details were released.

