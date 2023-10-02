The Coast News Group
Vista stabbing
San Diego County Sheriff's Department. File photo
CitiesCrimeCrimeNewsSan Marcos

Man killed in San Marcos crash

by Coast News wire services0

SAN MARCOS — A 27-year-old San Marcos man was killed when he drove a small SUV off a road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fire hydrant and signal pole, where he was partially ejected from the vehicle, authorities said today.

The crash occurred just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of San Elijo Road and Ledge Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Toyota RAV4 westbound on San Elijo at a high rate of speed before the crash, police said. The force of the crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at Kaiser-San Marcos Hospital, officials said. His name was not released.

Check out The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment