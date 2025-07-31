The Coast News Group
The Motel 6 on North Coast Highway 101 in Oceanside. File photo by Samantha Nelson
One person found dead during fire in motel room in Oceanside

by Coast News wire services7

OCEANSIDE — One person was found dead on Monday night after crews responded to a motel room fire in Oceanside, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported at around 11:45 p.m. on July 28 inside a room at the Motel 6 located at 3708 Plaza Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters forced the door open to the room, where they discovered one deceased occupant, a battalion chief with the department told City News Service. The victim has yet to be identified.

Crews knocked out the flames in under three hours, officials said.

It was unclear if the victim’s death was directly related to the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

