Oceanside teen fatally stabbed

OCEANSIDE — Police say a 16-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being stabbed in Oceanside.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive, according to Oceanside police.

Despite being taken to Tri-City Medical Center and undergoing life- saving measures, the teen died just after 11 p.m. Authorities have identified the boy, but are not releasing his name, according to media reports.

The suspect is still at large, police said. The stabbing is under investigation.

