Surf and Turf RV Park tenants anxiously await management decision

DEL MAR — Multiyear tenants of the Surf and Turf RV Park in Del Mar are still awaiting confirmation of whether they can return for long-term stays this fall, pending a decision on how the park should be managed.

For around two decades, between 20 and 30 long-term occupants have rented spaces at the park from mid-September to mid-May, then exited for four months each summer to make room for San Diego County Fair and horse race attendees.

After the RV park’s 20-year operator announced they would be stepping away this coming December, the 22nd District Agricultural Association — the state board managing the Fairgrounds and the owner of the park property — told residents they would decide whether to find another operator or manage the park themselves.

Until that decision is made, all stays at the park will be limited to 21 days per calendar year, causing panic for residents who have relied on the park as their rental home for eight months.

While Fairgrounds leaders said in May that they would provide updates on the decision-making process, residents said it’s been radio silence. Two occupants showed up at the 22nd DAA’s Aug. 8 meeting hopeful for an update and were told officials would be back with a plan at the board’s September meeting.

“We very much understand and do know that decision-making on this impacts people’s lives,” said 22nd DAA CEO Carlene Moore. “We do need to make sure as we move forward that we know all of the facts and information that we need to have in either putting it out to bid or managing it ourselves.”

Residents say the park is one of the only affordable options, with a monthly rent of around $900 compared to prices closer to $2,000 in other areas. If they can’t stay at Surf and Turf long-term, they need to know whether to make reservations at different RV parks, which fill up quickly.

“We are pretty much almost a month away [from Sept. 15],” said JR Ayala, who has lived at the park for 12 seasons. “We’re sitting here, and there’s not a day when we can just relax.”

Del Mar Golf Club, which has managed both the RV park and the neighboring Del Mar Golf Center for the past 20 years, told the Fairgrounds earlier this year they would cease operating the RV park at year’s end and focus solely on the golf center.

Typically, occupants provide a $200 deposit in May to hold a spot at the RV park when they return in September. However, since DMGC is ceasing management midway through the lease period, they were prohibited by the Fairgrounds from entering into any long-term leases with occupants.

Since then, 22nd DAA officials said they have been exploring options to find a new park operator or run it themselves. Whether to permit long-term leases as in the past is another question.

“We have a number of internal Is to dot and Ts to cross before we can come back and make a decision,” said board president Joyce Rowland.

Jack Duckworth, a Surf and Turf tenant in his 70s staying at the park for 11 years, is staying at an RV Park in Hemet. If necessary, he can stay there for a while, but Duckworth is eager to return to Del Mar.

Duckworth said he appreciates 22nd DAA officials recognizing the impacts of this decision on residents but said what occupants need are answers.

“Awareness is one thing, but action is another,” Duckworth said.