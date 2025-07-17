Oceanside police arrest suspects in solar panel theft caught on video

OCEANSIDE — Police this week arrested two 25-year-old men in the theft of solar panels from a vacant Oceanside home, after a video of the alleged crime circulated on social media.

Sebastian Perez and Alfredo Abelino, both of Oceanside, were taken into custody this week in connection with the theft on Carolyn Circle in early March, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The footage, which was circulated among neighbors and submitted to law enforcement, allegedly captures Perez and Abelino stealing solar panels and an inverter from a vacant home in the Wine Hill neighborhood. The incident was initially reported to police in April, but Oceanside Police Chief Taurino Valdovinos said the case stalled because the video evidence had not been uploaded at the time.

“Once we heard about it, we reached out to the reporting party and the neighbors, and the video was uploaded on Tuesday,” Valdovinos told The Coast News. “We immediately identified the individuals involved. On Wednesday, we arrested one and have probable cause to arrest the other.”

The arrest comes amid concern among residents about ongoing criminal activity in the area, particularly around Carolyn Circle and nearby Roberta Lane.

“This has been an issue in Oceanside my entire life,” said a longtime neighborhood resident who insisted on remaining anonymous out of fear of reprisal. “There’s always been gang and police activity, and seemingly not many consequences.”

In recent weeks, neighbors have reported increased drug use, vandalism and intimidation, prompting a wave of emails to city leaders and state lawmakers.

The neighborhood’s frustration has also escalated online, with some residents reporting threats, intimidation, and acts of doxxing allegedly perpetrated by individuals connected to the theft.

Valdovinos said the department is taking those concerns seriously.

“Once we learned of these claims, we immediately assigned the case to our neighborhood policing team,” he said. “They deal with nuisance-type situations, and we’re going to conduct extra patrols focused on the area.”

The department is also working with residents to establish a Neighborhood Watch program, which Valdovinos described as a key part of fostering long-term safety and engagement.

“We’ve heard complaints regarding drug use and quality-of-life issues related to homelessness and residential disturbances,” he said. “We’re reaching out directly to people in the neighborhood and need their cooperation for these programs to succeed.”

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the recent arrest of the second suspect in the video.