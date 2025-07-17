Elderly man killed in solo-vehicle crash in Ramona

RAMONA — A 78-year-old man was killed last weekend in a single-vehicle collision in Ramona, authorities reported today.

The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver behind the wheel of a northbound 2018 Toyota Camry attempted to turn right, veered off the roadway on state Route 67 and collided with a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward. His name was not released, but he was reported to be a resident of Santa Ysabel in eastern San Diego County.

Neither drugs nor alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash, police said.

The cause of the collision remained under investigation.