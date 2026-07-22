Oceanside firefighters contain U-Haul truck blaze near propane station

OCEANSIDE — A fire inside a commercial U-Haul truck parked dangerously close to a propane fueling station was swiftly contained early Wednesday, preventing a potentially major hazard.

The Oceanside Fire Department responded at 4:31 a.m. to the vehicle fire at the U-Haul facility, 802 S. Coast Highway, according to the agency.

First-arriving crews found a U-Haul box truck with flames burning inside its cargo area. Officials said the truck was parked directly adjacent to a propane fueling station and an area where additional propane cylinders were stored, creating a significant safety hazard and increasing the risk of the fire spreading.

Firefighters immediately launched an aggressive attack while prioritizing protection of the nearby propane fueling equipment, stored propane cylinders and adjacent rental vehicles.

The blaze was quickly contained to the U-Haul truck, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles or the highly flammable storage area. The Carlsbad Fire Department, Vista Fire and Rescue, and the Oceanside Police Department assisted at the scene.

In total, the response included 24 fire personnel, two chief officers and two fire investigators. Equipment deployed included four fire engines, two ladder trucks and two ambulances.

No injuries were reported, and no surrounding structures were damaged, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.