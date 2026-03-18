Oceanside burglary probe leads to arrests, weapons discovery

OCEANSIDE — Law enforcement arrested two men last week after discovering illegal firearms, narcotics, and stolen property at an Oceanside residence while executing a search warrant.

On March 12, detectives with the Vista Sheriff’s Station served the residential search warrant in the 2700 block of College Boulevard as part of an ongoing burglary investigation.

While searching the residence, detectives discovered a privately manufactured firearm (PMF) assault rifle — also referred to as a ghost gun — as well as high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor.

They also found narcotics and stolen property related to the burglary investigation.

Two men were taken into custody at the scene without incident and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Johnanthan Perez, 38, was charged with burglary and other theft-related offenses. Michael Renteria, 32, was charged with various weapons violations, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

An investigation is ongoing.