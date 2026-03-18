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Law enforcement seized a ghost gun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, narcotics, and stolen items at an Oceanside residence. Courtesy SDCSO
Law enforcement seized a ghost gun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, narcotics, and stolen items at an Oceanside residence. Courtesy SDCSO
CitiesCrimeCrimeNewsOceanside

Oceanside burglary probe leads to arrests, weapons discovery

by Leo Place1223

OCEANSIDE — Law enforcement arrested two men last week after discovering illegal firearms, narcotics, and stolen property at an Oceanside residence while executing a search warrant.

On March 12, detectives with the Vista Sheriff’s Station served the residential search warrant in the 2700 block of College Boulevard as part of an ongoing burglary investigation.

While searching the residence, detectives discovered a privately manufactured firearm (PMF) assault rifle — also referred to as a ghost gun — as well as high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor. 

They also found narcotics and stolen property related to the burglary investigation. 

Law enforcement seized a ghost gun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, narcotics, and stolen items at an Oceanside residence. Courtesy SDCSO
Law enforcement seized a ghost gun, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, narcotics, and stolen items at an Oceanside residence. Courtesy SDCSO

Two men were taken into custody at the scene without incident and booked into the Vista Detention Facility, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

Johnanthan Perez, 38, was charged with burglary and other theft-related offenses. Michael Renteria, 32, was charged with various weapons violations, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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