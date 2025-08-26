Oceanside explores tougher crackdown on illegal fireworks

OCEANSIDE — City officials are weighing new strategies to crack down on illegal fireworks after complaints and safety concerns escalated this summer.

On Aug. 20, the City Council directed staff, including leaders from the fire and police departments, to research how other cities prevent, respond to and enforce fireworks violations. The effort was introduced by Councilmembers Rick Robinson, a former fire chief, and Peter Weiss.

Robinson said fireworks around the Fourth of July have long been an issue in Oceanside, but this year stood out.

“We had a lot of illegal fireworks throughout the city – probably as much as I’ve seen in a long, long time,” Robinson said.

Robinson learned the City of Sacramento strengthened enforcement by updating its ordinance to allow year-round penalties and raising fines to as much as $10,000 for violations near schools, parks or critical infrastructure.

Between July 2 and 5, Sacramento issued 44 citations worth $192,000 from the fire department and $75,000 from code enforcement, according to the Sacramento City Press.

Robinson discussed the model with Fire Chief David Parsons, who has also grown frustrated with local enforcement efforts.

“We’ve tried a different solution every year to make progress, which didn’t come to fruition as much as I would have liked,” Parsons said.

Parsons and Police Chief Taurino Valdovinos began exploring how other cities manage fireworks. Elk Grove’s program, led by police and code enforcement, has relied heavily on drones. In 2024, Elk Grove issued 21 citations totaling $240,000 in fines using one drone. This year, the city tripled its drone fleet, issuing 41 citations worth $330,000.

Valdovinos said current rules in Oceanside make enforcement nearly impossible.

“Someone has to identify the individual and be willing to sign a citizen’s arrest, which makes it nearly impossible to take any enforcement action,” he said.

Elk Grove’s efforts reduced fireworks-related calls by 34%, Valdovinos added.

Parsons said illegal fireworks are more than just a nuisance. He recalled an Orange County tragedy this summer when 8-year-old Jasmine Nguyen of Anaheim was killed during a Buena Park fireworks accident. Oceanside emergency crews have also treated hand and eye injuries from fireworks in recent years.

The council agreed to pursue stronger prevention, intervention and enforcement measures. Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa urged more community education about penalties, while Mayor Esther Sanchez pushed for outreach to youth.

“I don’t think people – and especially youth – understand that it only takes like a little cinder or something and a house can go up, especially in our at-risk neighborhoods,” Sanchez said. She suggested community service for young offenders in place of fines.

Weiss distinguished between small-scale fireworks and larger, commercial-grade explosives.

“I have no problem going after those commercial grade displays,” he said.

City Manager Jonathan Borrego said staff expects to bring back a plan later this year.

Parsons assured the council the effort would be transparent.

“It’s to make our community safe,” he said.