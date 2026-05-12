Oceanside council weighs new rules for public speakers

OCEANSIDE — The city is considering modifications to its policy on public speaker participation during council meetings in response to a new state law aimed at creating an even playing field for both in-person and virtual participants.

The changes, presented to the City Council on May 6, come in response to the return of remote speakers via Zoom, which was halted after the city resumed in-person meetings following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

One of the proposed changes would create a new cutoff time for the public to submit requests to speak on general items.

According to City Clerk Zeb Navarro, the city’s existing rules require speaker registration to close before the start of council meetings, though his office has not been enforcing that rule. Instead, speakers have been allowed to register to speak on an item until just before the public comment period for that item begins.

Another proposed change would eliminate group presentations, which the city began incorporating into council meetings a few years ago. Navarro explained that the change is under consideration because it would be difficult to verify remote participants during group presentations.

Navarro and the city clerk’s staff have been working on changes over the past several months in response to Senate Bill 707, which requires cities to provide equal participation opportunities for remote and in-person attendees during public meetings.

Several members of the public opposed the changes, arguing that the new rules would limit their rights to free speech and public participation.

Mary Ellen Reese opposed the changes on behalf of herself and as a member of Represent Oceanside, the local chapter of the national RepresentUs organization, a nonpartisan group that aims to bring people from different political affiliations together to reduce government corruption and ensure transparency and accountability.

Reese questioned the difficulty of monitoring group presentations through Zoom.

“I’m in Zoom meetings all the time. I don’t buy that it’s that difficult,” she said.

Council ultimately approved the ordinance’s first reading by a 4-1 vote, with Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce opposed.

Joyce noted that he, like some of the speakers, felt the changes were too restrictive for public speakers. His primary concern was people who get off work later in the afternoon on Wednesdays and may struggle to arrive in time to sign up. Council meetings begin at 5 p.m. for the public, usually starting with procedures including roll call and proclamations before moving to the consent calendar around 5:30 p.m., followed by general items and public hearings at 6 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to speak can sign up before council meetings to avoid feeling rushed to arrive by the start time, Navarro noted.

The public will continue to be able to speak on public hearing items without having to sign up in advance.

While Councilmember Rick Robinson said he was sad to see group presentations go, he understood the need for the change and the amended deadline for public speakers.

“I don’t think what’s before us restricts anybody necessarily,” Robinson said.

Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa suggested revisiting the new procedures within the next six months.

The changes will return to the City Council for a second reading and must be in place by July 1.