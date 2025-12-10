Escondido asks residents to avoid fireworks on New Year’s

ESCONDIDO — Residents and city officials are teaming up on a campaign to promote a safe, firework-free New Year’s.

The Escondido Fire Safe Council is working with the city to spread the word about Escondido’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal fireworks during the upcoming holiday.

The campaign highlights how illegal fireworks can harm pets, neighbors and combat veterans because of the noise and flashing lights they create — as well as the risk of sparking fires in the city’s high fire hazard areas.

“Illegal fireworks are a serious danger in Escondido. With dry vegetation and seasonal winds, even a small spark can start a wildfire that threatens homes and lives,” said Mike Thorne, communications manager for the city. “They also cause avoidable injuries and create stress for pets, veterans, and others sensitive to loud explosions.”

Each year, around the Fourth of July and New Year’s, illegal fireworks can be heard and seen throughout several neighborhoods. Police rely largely on neighbors to report those responsible, but locating the exact source can be difficult.

“I’ve called to report people before, but the police want an exact location, which you can’t always provide,” said resident Denise Rolen.

Residents like Rolen, who is also a board member of the Escondido Fire Safe Council, a local nonprofit that educates community members about fire safety and protocols, want increased enforcement of illegal fireworks.

“It’s already law – we’re just asking for more enforcement,” she said.

On a personal level, illegal fireworks disturb Rolen’s dogs, which are startled by the blasts.

She noted that other dog owners also struggle. Some pets have bolted into the night after being frightened by fireworks — and never return.

Rolen has joined forces with Heather Middleton, who created a Facebook group, “Escondido Fights Illegal Fireworks,” where residents share stories about how fireworks have affected them.

The fire council recently created a survey-based map showing where illegal fireworks most impact residents.

The council highlighted the stories of several residents: Michele, who lives in the eastern part of the city and leaves town during firework holidays because of her rescue dog’s trauma; Nikolaus, a U.S. Army veteran who experiences post-traumatic stress disorder flashbacks and panic attacks triggered by fireworks; and Alicia, a homeowner who recently lost her fire insurance coverage after her neighborhood was classified as a very high fire severity zone.

Some Escondido City Council members acknowledged at an October workshop that the city could improve its enforcement of illegal fireworks laws.

“They’re hearing us, so we’re grateful,” Rolen said.

The city advised the Fire Safe Council to work with the Escondido Fire Department on the campaign, which began earlier this year for the Fourth of July.

According to the nonprofit, the city will deploy door hangers and yard signs in high-risk areas to publicize the zero-tolerance policy. The council is also checking with local veteran groups for combat veterans who may want to post signs warning of the risks fireworks pose to them.

“The Escondido Fire Department is working closely with the Escondido Fire Safe Council to spread awareness about these risks and encourage the community to report illegal fireworks before they lead to a tragedy,” Thorne said. “The safest choice is to leave fireworks to the professionals and help keep our city safe.”

With increased patrols, Rolen and other residents can at least report the general area where fireworks are being launched, allowing police to monitor those neighborhoods more closely.

Residents are urged to call 760-839-5400 or use the “ReportIt” mobile app to report illegal fireworks.

The city currently fines violators $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second and $500 for each subsequent violation.

Rolen hopes the city will eventually begin using drones to pinpoint properties where fireworks are being ignited and increase fines, steps other cities in the region and state have taken.

“Rather than hold an individual responsible for using illegal fireworks, they hold the property owner responsible, so if fireworks are being shot off on your property, you’re responsible instead of them catching an individual,” Rolen said. “By using a drone, they can report back geolocators, which get translated into addresses.”

Earlier this year, Oceanside also began exploring a crackdown on illegal fireworks, with staff expected to return soon with stronger regulations.