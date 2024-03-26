FOUNDOceanside 12-year-old girl goes missing after school

UPDATE: The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has reported locating the missing girl safely at a friend’s house shortly after she was reported missing

OCEANSIDE — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 12-year-old Oceanside girl who was reported missing when she didn’t return home from school on Friday.

Mia Isabella Sanchez was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans when she was last seen on March 22 at Roosevelt Middle School at 850 Sagewood Drive in Oceanside.

Sanchez is of Mexican descent. She has brown eyes and black, mid-back-length hair. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 73 pounds.

According to Tom Bussey, a spokesperson for the Oceanside Police Department, Sanchez previously ran away from home, where she lives with her grandmother, in February. Police found her and returned her home on Feb. 28.

Flyers circulating social media about Sanchez’s disappearance ask anyone who sees her to call OPD at 760-453-5900, the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 760-940-4551, or 911.