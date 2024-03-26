Diegueño school employee arrested for alleged lewd conduct with minors

ENCINITAS — A campus supervisor at Diegueño Middle School in Encinitas was arrested early Monday on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and employing a minor to sell cannabis.

The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Monday that Omar Hernandez Galeana, 21, had been arrested on suspicion of “inappropriate off-campus behavior involving minors under the age of 14” and was no longer employed with the district.

Galeana had been employed at Diegueño Middle for three months as a campus supervisor, an administrative position responsible for maintaining a safe and orderly campus environment, according to Superintendent Anne Staffieri.

“Please know that our primary concern is the safety of all students. We are taking this information seriously and cooperating with law enforcement in every way possible,” Staffieri said. “As this matter is part of an ongoing investigation, we are extremely limited in terms of the information that we can share about the former employee and the allegations.”

Galeana is the third San Diego area youth educator or school administrator arrested for alleged sex-related crimes against children in the past week.

A Mount Carmel High School teacher, Stacy Michelle Walker, 40, was arrested on March 21 for allegedly carrying on a yearslong sexual relationship with a girl who attended the Rancho Penasquitos campus. Walker was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of 17 felony counts, including luring a minor for sexual purposes, sodomy, oral copulation of a minor, and sexual penetration of a minor with a foreign object.

On March 20, 41-year-old Charles Thomas Boyd De Freitas, an associate principal at Hoover High School in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, was jailed on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, police said.

Galeana is being held on $1 million bail at the George Bailey Detention Facility. He will be arraigned in Vista Superior Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. His charges include two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 and one felony count of employing someone 14 or older to sell cannabis.

The school district encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222.

The Coast News has contacted the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for additional information.