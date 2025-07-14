Obituary – Robert “Matt” LeRoy Lamb

In loving memory of Robert “Matt” LeRoy Lamb

February 16, 1949 – June 22, 2025

Robert “Matt” LeRoy Lamb passed away peacefully on June 22, 2025, after a brief illness.

He was born in Lewiston, Idaho on February 16, 1949 to Lester and Eleanor Irene (Tuttle) Lamb.

Matt is deeply mourned by his devoted partner of 28 years, Michael Hummel, and they shared a life of laughter, love, and unforgettable adventures.

He is also survived by his beloved daughters, Crystal (Jake) Chilek and granddaughters Madeline, Ella, and Cora; and Rebecca (Stephen) Pettyjohn and granddaughter Keiko.

Though Matt and Amie Martin parted ways, their union began on July 15, 1978 in Lindale, Texas, and they built a family together.

Matt was predeceased by his parents, siblings Eleanor Law, Barbara White, and Billy Lamb, plus nephew Eli Chilek, and beloved dogs Gordy and Tyler.

Matt was a skilled barber, providing excellent service at Camp Pendleton for 33 years, in addition to the years he operated his Mission Square and Hill Street shops.

His friendly manner, integrity, and work ethic earned him a wide circle of loyal clients and lifelong friends in the Oceanside community.

He also had a natural talent for home improvement and took great joy in helping neighbors and friends.

He will be fondly remembered by his daughters and grandchildren, his nieces and nephews in Idaho, his extended family, his many dear friends and business associates, and all who were fortunate to know him.