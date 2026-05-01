Obituary – Doris “Dody” Crawford Tucker

In loving memory of Doris “Dody” Crawford Tucker

February 3, 1951 – November 23, 2025

Doris “Dody” Crawford Tucker passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on November 23, 2025, at her home in Encinitas.

She left just as she lived – surrounded by art, music, and quiet, comfortable in a space that reflected her spirit: creative, independent, and deeply attuned to beauty in all its forms.

Born in Mazatlán, Mexico, Dody was one of five children.

She spent her early years moving between Indiana, Kansas, and Arizona, developing an independence and creative perspective that would shape her life.

It was in Arizona where she met Gary Tucker, beginning a lifelong partnership.

Gary’s work brought them to Cardiff-by-the-Sea in 1977. They married in 1978 and welcomed their first son, Morgan.

The family later moved to Oceanside, where their second son, Niles, was born, before settling in Encinitas, which became their forever home.

In 1984, Gary and Dody purchased the Moonlight Beach 7-Eleven, where the two of them could be seen frequently, becoming a fixture in the community for more than two decades.

Together, they became part of the fabric of Encinitas, he through his daily presence, and she through her artistic contributions.

Dody was an artist in the truest sense – curious, expressive, and wholly original.

She was a longtime contributor to the Encinitas Arts Alive program, where her banners lined downtown streets for many years, bringing color and imagination to everyday life.

Her connection to Arts Alive and the 101 Artists’ Colony remained deeply meaningful throughout her life, a reflection of her enduring desire to stay connected to the creative community she loved.

For Dody, art was not separate from her life. It was how she experienced the world, through color, texture, and feeling, and how she chose to share that perspective with others.

She was endlessly curious, engaging deeply with films, music, and unexpected ideas, always searching for meaning beneath the surface.

Drawn to the unconventional and avant-garde, she had a sharp intellect, a dry sense of humor, and a perspective that was entirely her own.

At the same time, her life was grounded in quieter rituals: tending to her garden, caring for her dogs, and shaping a home that reflected her sensibilities.

She valued solitude, authenticity, and the freedom to live life on her own terms.

Dody will be remembered for her independent spirit, artistic voice, keen intellect, and unapologetic uniqueness.

She shaped how those closest to her see the world, what they notice, what they question, and what they find beautiful.

She leaves us with a passage from her favorite book,The Void Captain’s Tale: “From nothing are we born, to nothing do we go; the universe we know is but the void looped back upon itself, and form but illusion’s final veil.”

Dody loved deeply and was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents Robert and Leonor, and her sisters Teresa and Linda. She is survived by her sons Morgan Tucker (Emily Tucker) and Niles Tucker (Michelle Tucker), and her siblings Guy Crawford (Wendy Crawford) and Janet Crawford (Michael Wortham). She leaves loving memories with her grandchildren Phoebe Tucker, Evan Tucker, and many extended family members and friends.

Those who wish to remember and celebrate Dody’s life are encouraged to attend the 2026 Encinitas Arts Alive banner launch on May 9, where the work of local artists will once again line Coast Highway.

It is a living reflection of the creative community she loved and helped build.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Art Can’t Hurt You https://www.artcanthurtyou.org/