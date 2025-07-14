Carlsbad continues yearlong water valve replacement project

CARLSBAD — A citywide effort to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure is now underway, with crews installing or replacing 87 water valves at 26 locations across Carlsbad to improve water service reliability and reduce leaks, officials said.

The Carlsbad Municipal Water District began work in April, with crews first operating near Garfield Street and Redwood Avenue. The project is expected to take about a year to complete, with each site requiring roughly a week of work.

A total of 57 aging valves will be replaced, and 30 new ones will be installed to help crews better isolate sections of the water system for repairs. City officials liken the valves to light switches for water, allowing workers to quickly stop the flow in targeted areas when maintenance is needed.

The water district manages more than 10,000 valves across Carlsbad and regularly inspects them to identify those that are worn or malfunctioning.

Residents and businesses near construction zones can expect temporary lane closures, traffic delays, and occasional noise or dust. At some locations, water service may be briefly shut off, though advance notice will be provided, city officials said.

Most construction will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in residential areas. Some locations, including intersections near Carlsbad Village Drive, Palomar Airport Road and El Camino Real, will require overnight work from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize disruptions.

A full construction schedule and traffic impacts can be tracked using the city’s weekly construction map.