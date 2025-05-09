Obituary – Rita Schnedar

In loving memory of Rita Schnedar

January 31, 1934 – February 1, 2025

Rita Schnedar was born on January 31, 1934, in Spokane, Washington, and passed away peacefully on February 1, 2025, in Oceanside, California.

Rita was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, sister-in-law, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend.

Her life was defined by deep love, steadfast compassion, and an unwavering faith in God.

Her passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Endlessly optimistic and full of grace, Rita had a remarkable ability to see the good in every person and situation.

She possessed a magnetic presence that made others feel seen, heard, and truly special.

Affectionately known as “Silky” by her dearest friends—a nod to her elegant, flowing blonde hair—Rita was admired not only for her beauty but for her warmth and kindness.

A licensed Real Estate Broker since 1971, she and her beloved husband, John Schnedar, operated offices in Del Mar and Solana Beach during the 1970s.

Rita was a dedicated community member, serving as president of both The Newcomers Club and Club Altura in La Jolla.

Her passion for connection and service was evident in all she did.

Rita was also blessed with a beautiful singing voice and shared her musical gifts generously.

She participated in several church and community choirs, including All Hallows Church in La Jolla, Pacificfares, Soledad Singers, and in later years, the choir at Ocean Hills Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Alice Fackenthall, her sisters Patricia Forehand and Georgia De Witz, husband of 44 years, John Schnedar; her son, Clifford Schnedar — who was a world class pole vaulter who tragically passed while preparing for the 1980 Olympics; and her sweet granddaughter, Krista Martinez. Rita is survived by her son, Leonard Schnedar, and his wife Pauline of Vista, CA; and her daughters, Loraine Trust and husband Jerry of Encinitas, Ca; Diane Aiken and husband John of Encinitas, Ca; Caroline Tingum and husband Bruce of Encinitas, CA; and Linda Martinez and husband Chris of Henderson, NV. She is also lovingly remembered by her twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Those who knew Rita will forever remember her radiant smile, joyful laughter, and generous spirit.

She had an extraordinary talent for making people feel valued, and her presence brought light to every gathering.

Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit remains ever-present—an enduring source of inspiration and love.