Obituary – Holly Wilkenfeld

In loving memory of Holly Wilkenfeld

May 5, 1939 – January 27, 2025

Betty Scharpf Phelps and Glenn Phelps welcomed Hollis Anne Phelps on May 5, 1939, in Michigan.

Holly grew up in Schenectady, NY and soon the family was complete with the arrival of Laurel Phelps.

Holly kept track of events by sketching and drawing. She was drawn to art from her mother and gardening from her father.

In the 50’s Holly moved to the Big Apple where she pursued and nurtured her art by attending NYU Parsons School of Design studying art and design.

She used her love of art later in her work in education and social work.

Working with both children and adults teaching the joys of color and composition, she strived to make their world just a bit more colorful.

She often spoke of her time working in the mental hospitals in the city.

In 1962 Holly met and married Jason Wilkenfeld at a small courthouse ceremony.

While Jason completed his doctorate in Physics at Columbia University, Holly continued teaching art and working with those who needed her.

In 1971 Jason and Holly moved to Connecticut and adopted Kyla.

Shortly after that time Jason was offered a job in California and the small family moved to the west coast settling in San Diego County.

They adopted their second child, Justin in 1974.

Add the love of fur babies and you have the completion of this family.

Holly took the time to plan family vacations that would both educate and entertain her family with the art of different cultures.

You could always find a list of restaurants and menus close by as finding “Tasty” food was a heartfelt pleasure.

While in San Diego, Holly raised her children and then rediscovered her art.

An often heard “How did I get paint there” was proof of her exuberance. Holly took classes and then became a docent for the Natural History Museum and began leading hikes in Del Mar educating people of the local flora and fauna.

While in San Diego: Holly saw her children graduate high school and continue on in their lives and education;

She battled and won the fight against Breast cancer; she donated her time to “Make Today Count” a cancer program providing support to other people facing breast cancer; She was a docent for The Natural History Museum and also became a master gardener; her art was featured in 3 museum shows; adopted many animals; and made a point to appreciate nature in all its forms.

Holly and Jason moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1999 to enjoy their retirement years.

It was here Holly used her knowledge of social work, art therapy and local flora and fauna to work with young women in the community.

She was a “big sister” of sorts introducing them to experiences they may not have had access to.

After 15 years Holly and Jason moved to Santa Rosa to live in the home of their dreams, settled into the woods with a creek of their own surrounded by wild animals and their beloved dogs (who tended to eat at the table with them).

Holly was a lover and a fighter, she faced her battle with dementia with grace, and sometimes song.

Holly Wilkenfeld lost her battle with dementia and passed away peacefully on January 27, 2025, in Encinitas, CA at 85 years young.

Holly is survived by her husband Jason Michael Wilkenfeld, her sister Laurel Phelps Bowman and brother-in-law Ray Bowman, her daughter Kyla Bronson (54) and daughter-in-law Jeannette Bronson, granddaughter Aurora Wilkenfeld (32), son Justin Wilkenfeld (50) and daughter-in-law Suzanne Wilkenfeld, granddaughters Quinn Wilkenfeld (11), and Noa Wilkenfeld (9).

To honor Holly, the family will be having a small, family service to spread her ashes in the forest, amongst the trees in a place that her spirit held dear.

You can also donate to the San Diego Humane Society, in honor of Holly and her love of all the fur babies. (www.sdhumane.org)