Obituary – Evelyn (Lyn) Ann DePaola

In Loving Memory Evelyn (Lyn) Ann DePaola

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Evelyn (Lyn) Ann DePaola of San Marcos, CA. announce her passing on March 5, 2022 at the age of 80 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Anthony (Tony) of 63 years; her daughters Debra (Smith) and Laura (Maloney); their husbands Rick and Chris; her four grandchildren Sofia, Jack, Derek and Kelsey; her stepmother Grace Heaney; and her brother Wayne, and many cousins.

Lyn was born in Kingston, New York and graduated from Kingston High School. In 1956 she met her husband Tony and they were married in 1959. Their first homestead was in Bearsville just outside of the town of Woodstock, NY. Lyn worked in various clerical occupations while raising her family. She and Tony moved coast to coast, from New York to Washington State not long after a vacation to the beautiful Pacific Northwest. She earned a bachelor’s degree while continuing to work. Lyn and Tony moved to Newberry Park in Southern California working as lead trainer for GTE telephone company where she received great recognition for her professionalism and dedication. In 1996 Lyn retired from GTE and she and Tony moved to Carlsbad to be closer to their grandchildren.

Lyn was called back to her strong Catholic faith as a leader of women’s groups, retreats and personal teaching. She found a deep connection with the people and clergy at Saint Elizabeth’s Seton Catholic Church and was a dedicated part of the congregation.

Lyn will be remembered for her deep love of her family, her legacy of kindness, commitment to Jesus, love of parades, rainbows and sunsets.

A Funeral Mass will be held on April 4, 2022 at 11am Saint Elizabeth Seton Catholic 6628 Santa Isabel St, Carlsbad, CA 92009

A private interment will be held on April 5, 2022.

Memorial donations in memory of Lyn can be made to Birth Choice of San Marcos www.birthchoice.net